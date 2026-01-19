Haiden Deegan wrapped up his eighth 250 Monster Energy Supercross win in San Diego over the weekend. And in typical Deegan fashion it came with a little bit of controversy. Haiden had the perfect night where he topped qualifying, won his heat and the main event. After getting fourth last weekend at Anaheim 1, he was glad to be back on the top step of the podium as he said in the post-race press conference:
“I'm just grateful. Man, after last weekend, this week was just rough, right? I worked so hard this off-season, and I feel like this off-season, just from everything that's going on, everyone doubting what I can do in the future and now. I really locked into this off-season. I'm going to work my butt off harder than I ever have and I did. And to not be able to show it at the first round, that hurts. So yeah, came out swinging this weekend and it was well.”
The before-mentioned controversy on the night came in the main event. Haiden had a good start and was running third on the first lap, having to make his away around Cameron McAdoo and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate and red plate holder Max Anstie. While passing for the lead Haiden’s rear tire made contact with Anstie’s front tire in a turn, sending Max to the ground.
“Yeah. I mean, it wasn't really a dirty, dirty move. It wasn't intentional that way, which I mean, retaliation, this, that, or whatever, I'm always ready for anything and we're racing dirt bikes. So, if that's what it comes down to, it comes down to that and hopefully it doesn't need to.
I'm going to go talk to him and try and clear the air because it truly wasn't intentional. But I mean, its racing dirt bikes, right? So, if that happens, it happens and I'm ready for it.”
This is the third time Deegan has tussled with a teammate which resulted in them hitting the ground. Jordon Smith in a heat race in Detroit, Cole Davies last year in Denver, and now Max. The fans showed their disapproval of his aggressive riding as he approached the podium Saturday night. Afterwards he said:
“I've seen videos of Kobe Bryant getting booed, so it's, they're booing the guy that's winning. That's how it goes sometimes. And I don't know, this world may have gone a little soft, but it was really not intentional to take Max out. When you race supercross, you go up the inside like that, a guy will go to cut down. And all I did was try and cut down with him and ended up getting his front wheel. And yeah, I'll go tell him sorry. Whether he takes it or not, but it wasn't on purpose. So, it was a good night though, and that's all that matters.”
Love him or hate him, no one can deny Deegan’s speed and talent on a bike. It may be interesting to see what will happen if he carries the same aggressive riding into the 450 class. But for now, there’s more than enough excitement in the 250 class.