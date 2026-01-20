10 Things We Learned at San Diego SX

2: This Championship Runs Through Eli Tomac



For the second time in his career, Red Bull KTM's Eli Tomac starts the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with back-to-back wins. Tomac had to work for it in San Diego, passing Hunter Lawrence early, going back and forth for the lead with Ken Roczen, and then holding off a late charge from Lawrence. We haven't seen a single hiccup thus far from the #3, including being consistently up front on the starts. The win marked the 55th of his career and tied him for second on the all-time win list (SX and MX combined) with 87. Tomac is truly in some of the best form we have ever seen, and if nobody steps up as a consistent threat, he could be in the driver's seat of this championship by the time the series heads east.

3: Webb's Struggles

Defending 450SX champion Cooper Webb has had a dismal start to his third attempt at defending a title. Webb went to the line for the main event with the 16th gate pick after a heat race crash. He salvaged a decent start, making his way up to sixth before getting taken down by Chase Sexton on lap seven. With 7-8 scores to start the year, the defending champ finds himself 21 points down on championship leader Tomac. Despite the slow start to the year, this isn't anything new for the three-time champion. In his 2019 championship-winning run, he started the year with 5-10 scores, and in 2021, he went 9-4. Both of those seasons, Webb bounced back at round three and won. A2 could be a pivotal race for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider.

4: Chase's Bad, Yet Good Race

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Chase Sexton has had a roller coaster start to the season. In San Diego, he showed up with a number of different parts on his KX450SR, including Pro Circuit triple clamps, linkage, and a new fork. Many people had one eye raised seeing that many changes after just one race, but when the gate dropped, Sexton was noticeably improved from one week ago. He came from behind to win his heat race, but in the main event, he hit the gate and was forced to come from last. Sexton put on an incredible charge through the pack to get to fourth by halfway, and at one point, it looked like a run at the podium was possible. Sexton lost steam with about five minutes to go and settled for fourth. Now 18 points off Eli Tomac, Sexton needs to translate his speed into results before it is too late.