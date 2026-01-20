10 Things We Learned at San Diego SX

1: Hunter Lawrence is a 450SX Contender
Hunter Lawrence came into the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with limited 450 success in comparison to what he has shown in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SMX Playoffs. Although it seemed inevitable that Hunter would be in contention for race wins or even the championship battle, until it happens, you just never know. In San Diego, Lawrence chased down Eli Tomac late and came up just short of his first-ever 450SX win. Ironically, it was this race one year ago when his brother Jett battled Tomac late for the main event win. At this point, it is a matter of when, not if, Hunter Lawrence puts his Honda HRC Progressive on the top step of the box.
2: This Championship Runs Through Eli Tomac
For the second time in his career, Red Bull KTM's Eli Tomac starts the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with back-to-back wins. Tomac had to work for it in San Diego, passing Hunter Lawrence early, going back and forth for the lead with Ken Roczen, and then holding off a late charge from Lawrence. We haven't seen a single hiccup thus far from the #3, including being consistently up front on the starts. The win marked the 55th of his career and tied him for second on the all-time win list (SX and MX combined) with 87. Tomac is truly in some of the best form we have ever seen, and if nobody steps up as a consistent threat, he could be in the driver's seat of this championship by the time the series heads east.
3: Webb's Struggles
Defending 450SX champion Cooper Webb has had a dismal start to his third attempt at defending a title. Webb went to the line for the main event with the 16th gate pick after a heat race crash. He salvaged a decent start, making his way up to sixth before getting taken down by Chase Sexton on lap seven. With 7-8 scores to start the year, the defending champ finds himself 21 points down on championship leader Tomac. Despite the slow start to the year, this isn't anything new for the three-time champion. In his 2019 championship-winning run, he started the year with 5-10 scores, and in 2021, he went 9-4. Both of those seasons, Webb bounced back at round three and won. A2 could be a pivotal race for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider.
4: Chase's Bad, Yet Good Race
Monster Energy Kawasaki's Chase Sexton has had a roller coaster start to the season. In San Diego, he showed up with a number of different parts on his KX450SR, including Pro Circuit triple clamps, linkage, and a new fork. Many people had one eye raised seeing that many changes after just one race, but when the gate dropped, Sexton was noticeably improved from one week ago. He came from behind to win his heat race, but in the main event, he hit the gate and was forced to come from last. Sexton put on an incredible charge through the pack to get to fourth by halfway, and at one point, it looked like a run at the podium was possible. Sexton lost steam with about five minutes to go and settled for fourth. Now 18 points off Eli Tomac, Sexton needs to translate his speed into results before it is too late.
5: Savatgy's Sneaky Great Ride
Quad Lock Honda's Joey Savatgy had a breakthrough ride in San Diego. Savatgy started fourth and was only passed by Sexton to end up fifth on the night. He has several top fives in the class, including two last season, but to do it early in the season against all the heavy hitters in the class was impressive. Joey is known for being a regular "flying at the test track" guy, but it was nice to see that translate into a main event finish. If he can stay healthy, don't be surprised to see Savatgy on the podium by the end of the season.
6: ClubMX's Moment of Glory
The night in San Diego started off with a cool moment for the ClubMX Yamaha team when Hunter Yoder grabbed the holeshot in the heat race. His teammate, Max Vohland, quickly got into second, and the duo rode away from the field like it was a Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield, SC. Vohland eventually made the pass on Yoder and took his first heat win of the season, but Yoder held on for second. The 1-2 finish had to bring a sense of gratification to team owner Brandon Haas and the entire ClubMX team, who found themselves seeking funding at the eleventh hour after losing their title sponsors during the off-season. That momentum didn't quite carry into the main event as both riders found themselves on the ground, and Yoder eventually out of the race with a mechanical, but for the first 6 minutes + 1 lap of the night, they proved that the team and program are capable of not only hanging with the factories but beating them.
7: Deegan Steals the Show
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan stole the show in the 250 class, but not for all the right reasons. Deegan rode brilliantly in the main event, but it's his pass on teammate Max Anstie that has people talking. Anstie led for the first six laps, but when Deegan finally pulled up alongside him, Max decided to lay up and let him have the position. However, Deegan had other plans and pulled a brake slide into Anstie's front wheel, causing Max to go down in a bowl turn. After the race, Deegan apologized, saying he didn't mean to take his teammate down, but this is not the first time he has pulled this maneuver (i.e., A2 2025 on Julien Beamer), or gotten into it with a teammate (i.e., Detroit 2023 on Jordon Smith). Despite being visibly frustrated with the situation, Anstie kept it professional in his post-race interview saying, "I know who I am racing against."
8: Another Comeback From Kitchen
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen has had speed to burn through the first two rounds, but for the second week in a row, he found himself down in the first turn of the main event. Kitchen had a solid charge through the pack to get to fourth, but of the seven factory riders in the 250SX West Division, he is the only one yet to land on the podium. Fortunately for Levi, the results throughout the class have been so all over the place that he sits just nine points off the championship lead. Like his buddy Chase Sexton, Kitchen needs to turn his speed into results before it's too late.
9: McAdoo's Bounceback
Cameron McAdoo's A1 may not have gone to plan, but he bounced back in a huge way, finishing second in San Diego. McAdoo's ability to miss a significant amount of time and return as an immediate podium guy is truly impressive and speaks volumes to just how much determination and self-belief he has. He touched on that in an emotional podium speech, saying, "I always pride myself in being able to come back and respond after a long time off the bike, and tonight was pretty special." Cameron may have ridden with a little extra chip on his shoulder this weekend after getting put in the B group for qualifying. Being a three-digit guy in 250 B group probably didn't sit well with him, but he had the last laugh at that standing up on the podium.
10: Supercross Schwartz?
It's easy to get confused with which Toyota of Redlands/BarX Yamaha rider is who in this 250SX West Division. Parker Ross, Dilan Schwartz, and Lux Turner all look similar on the bike, have similar resumes, and are sporting numbers 40, 42, and 43. Schwartz has been the standout rider thus far, with 10-9 results to start the season. It's no secret that Schwartz has shined brighter outdoors than in supercross. In fact, this is the first time Dilan has strung together back-to-back top ten results indoors. If he can stay healthy and keep this momentum rolling, he is going to upset several factory riders throughout Pro Motocross.