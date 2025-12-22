Results Archive
December 22, 2025, 12:40pm
Watch: Media Days SMX Insider Extras - Short Clips with Smith, Tomac, Forkner, H. Lawrence, and More
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Videos by of SMX League

In early December, the 2026 SMX Media Days event took place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas caught up with several riders for the SMX Insider show. You can watch the full show below and can catch some extra clips from riders such as Jordon Smith, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Austin Forkner, Hunter Lawrence, and SMX Video Pass French broadcast commentator Sebastien Tortelli.

Below is the Anaheim 1 SX broadcast and streaming times.

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Jordon Smith

Eli Tomac

Austin Forkner

Jorge Prado

Hunter Lawrence

Sebastien Tortelli

SMX Insider Season 3 Episode 41 - SMX Media Days

