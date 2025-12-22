VIP Tickets on Sale For 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) — Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce that the VIP tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, taking place at the legendary Ernée Circuit in France from 2–4 October 2026.

The Motocross of Nations returns to one of the sport’s most iconic venues, where the world’s best riders will battle for national pride and the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy. With its natural stadium-like layout, amazing elevation and electric atmosphere, Ernée is widely regarded as one of the favourit circuit among riders and fans.

Premium hospitality options include the outstanding Diamond VIP, located in the same exclusive area as the acclaimed 2023 edition and offering full-weekend access, prime track views and dedicated hospitality, the VIP Club, delivering elevated comfort and exclusive viewing areas throughout the event. As well as the VIP Camping!