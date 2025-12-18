Ducati North America Launches “Ducati Rewards” Off-Road Race Contingency Program

Ducati North America announces the launch of Ducati Rewards, a new off-road race contingency program created to support and reward privateer racers competing on a Ducati Desmo450 MX and the Desmo450 EDX at eligible off-road events across the United States.

Ducati Rewards recognizes the dedication, performance, and passion of amateur off-road racers. As a result, the program offers the racer dealership credits that can be redeemed for Ducati parts and accessories at participating Ducati dealerships for registered riders who achieve qualifying finishes at approved competitions across the country. The program supports Ducati’s commitment to expanding its off-road racing presence and directly helping riders who choose to race on Ducati bikes.

“Ducati Rewards is about backing the riders who show up, line up, and compete,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “Whether you’re racing a local series or chasing results at regional events, this program is designed to help privateers turn their hard-earned results into meaningful support.”

Through Ducati Rewards, eligible riders earn incentives based on finishing position, with rewards structured to support a range of amateur classes, skill levels, and age groups. From seasoned vet racers to emerging amateurs entering the sport, the program ensures that Ducati riders are recognized and rewarded for their on-track efforts.

The Ducati Rewards program applies exclusively to riders competing on a Ducati Desmo450 model, reinforcing Ducati’s commitment to off-road performance and competition-driven development in North America. Future model eligibility to be announced. Approved off-road races are being evaluated, but will include series such as GNCC and WORCS Racing.

With Ducati Rewards, Ducati invests in the grassroots racing community—helping riders advance, compete, and push their limits on two wheels.

For rider and promoter pre-registration information, please visit www.ducaticontingency.com.