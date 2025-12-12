 Nicoletti:

Barber,

Do I think making a cable clutch for Tomac is a big deal? Yes, because it’s a giant middle finger to the “stock is king” marketing narrative they’ve been pushing. It’s not like KTM just switched to cable two, three, four, or even 10 years ago. It’s been like 25 years! To me, KTM is the leader with their clutch. It’s one of the best ones, that's no secret. So to go away from that and add a cable, after all the years of development, it’s a big deal in my opinion. It is cool, yes. But again, on the flip side, it’s not much different from Haiden Deegan going from the new Yamaha 2026 hydro clutch to a cable clutch at WSX. Literally a change that was made during race day. Again, he had never really ridden or raced with a hydro before, so it’s a bit different. For KTM to do this is, it is a big deal. That’s just me. Also, no, KTM would not have done that for Tom Vialle.

For me, I’m a hydro guy. I’ll never go back to a cable clutch. I’m like Eli too, only much slower, but I use my clutch a lot. Especially in the whoops in SX. There is nothing worse on an SX track when you're riding and you have to worry about rolling [the adjuster on] your clutch. Even when the clutch is broken in good prior to the mains, the clutch fade and adjustment I have to do by rolling the clutch pisses me off. After getting on a hydro and getting the right spring pressure, lever ratios, and lines, there is nothing better and more consistent.

-Phil