Watch: WSX Australian GP with Roczen, Tomac, Deegan, Criag, Anstie, McElrath, and More

December 1, 2025, 9:45am
Robina, QLD WSX Australian GPFIM World Supercross Championship

Over the weekend, the third round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) took place in Queensland, Australia. Cbus Super Stadium Robina hosted the third round, which was won by Ken Roczen (SX1) and Max Anstie (SX2).

In SX1, Christian Craig, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Joey Savatgy rounded out the top five, with Haiden Deegan finishing sixth in his second 450 pro race. In SX2, Shane McElrath, Cullin Park, Coty Schock, and Cole Thompson rounded out the top five.

While Roczen won his second round of the season and he leads the points standings, he will NOT be racing the final two rounds. Colt Nichols will take Roczen's spot at the final two rounds, starting with the Swedish GP on December 6. The season-finale will be in Cape Town, South Africa, on December 13.

Check out the results below.

Results

SX1

SX2

Championship Standings

SX1

SX2

Main image courtesy of Courtesy of WSX

