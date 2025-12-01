SKDA and Honda HRC Progressive Start Collaboration with AUS-X Open Win
The following press release is from SKDA:
SKDA START HONDA HRC PROGRESSIVE COLLABORATION WITH AUSX OPEN WIN
SKDA Moto Creative has marked its debut as the Honda HRC Progressive team's official graphics and seat-cover supplier with an immediate win. Jett Lawrence stormed to victory at the AUSX Open in Melbourne, showcasing a bespoke livery paying tribute to Australia's consecutive Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations titles.
The multi-year partnership between SKDA Moto Creative and Honda HRC Progressive – the culmination of years of collaboration and shared ambition – was unveiled just days earlier. This landmark agreement will see Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas benefit from an elevated design vision that ensures their Honda machinery looks every bit as exceptional as their on-track performance.
Looking ahead, the 2026 SMX World Championship schedule – set to begin on January 10 at Anaheim's Angel Stadium – features a series of themed events that will allow SKDA Moto Creative to deliver fan-focused, boundary-pushing liveries that revolve around art. Those will blend very well with Honda HRC Progressive's traditional look that will be present at the conventional SMX rounds.
To celebrate this new partnership, Honda HRC Progressive replica liveries and seat covers will soon be available for fans across the world.
Sam Morton (SKDA Moto Creative Founder): "Above all else, this is a dream come true for me. Seeing Jett & Hunter out on track with SKDA livery is a moment that I will treasure forever. Furthermore, sealing this first event with a win, is the cherry on top!”
"Collaborating with Honda HRC Progressive marks a massive step in SKDA's journey. Working with the very best in motocross to create unique liveries that reflect their stardom was the motivation behind this partnership, and to be able to bring these over to the public is even more special. 2026 will be special in every sense."
Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager): "There are so many fresh ideas that we have discussed collaborating on. The potential is very exciting. With everyone that they have in place, SKDA is incredibly capable of bringing something new to our liveries for the 2026 season. This really is art meets racing."
See here, the landing page for the HRC Partnership on SKDA’s North American website, for more info.