SKDA and Honda HRC Progressive Start Collaboration with AUS-X Open Win

To celebrate this new partnership, Honda HRC Progressive replica liveries and seat covers will soon be available for fans across the world.

Sam Morton (SKDA Moto Creative Founder): "Above all else, this is a dream come true for me. Seeing Jett & Hunter out on track with SKDA livery is a moment that I will treasure forever. Furthermore, sealing this first event with a win, is the cherry on top!”

"Collaborating with Honda HRC Progressive marks a massive step in SKDA's journey. Working with the very best in motocross to create unique liveries that reflect their stardom was the motivation behind this partnership, and to be able to bring these over to the public is even more special. 2026 will be special in every sense."

Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager): "There are so many fresh ideas that we have discussed collaborating on. The potential is very exciting. With everyone that they have in place, SKDA is incredibly capable of bringing something new to our liveries for the 2026 season. This really is art meets racing."

See here, the landing page for the HRC Partnership on SKDA’s North American website, for more info.