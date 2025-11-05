Cody Barnes Rejoins Beta Racing for 2026 GNCC XC1 Class Debut on Two-Year Deal
The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:
Cody Barnes Rejoins Beta Racing for GNCC XC1 Class Debut on Two-Year Deal
Liqui Moly Beta Racing is thrilled to announce the return of off-road standout Cody Barnes to its factory race team. Barnes has signed a two-year agreement and will make his full-time debut in the XC1 Pro class in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series. He will also compete in the Pro1 class at the US Sprint Enduro series, which this year he finished runner-up in the top class.
Barnes, who previously rode for Beta in 2019 and 2020, rejoins the team after a stellar 2025 season in which he finished 3rd overall in the GNCC series, with eleven podiums and two wins in the XC2 Pro class, with a second-place finish in class, only a few points off the win.
"I’m super excited to join the Beta family again!" said Barnes. "I enjoyed working with everyone at Beta when I last rode for them in 2019 and 2020, so when the opportunity came up, it felt right. I believe the program and the bike are a lot better than people think. I’m looking forward to proving the bike is capable of the highest level of off-road racing for the next two years!"
The team is equally enthusiastic about Barnes' return and his move up to the highly competitive XC1 class.
"To have Cody join the team is very exciting!" said Josh Strang, East Coast Race Team Manager. "He finished 3rd overall in the GNCC series this year, and I saw him a lot on the track, as everyone did. I have been racing for years, so to be able to watch and race with Cody each weekend made my choice a lot easier; rather than just looking at the results on paper. He has already had a couple of days on the bike, and I really like what I see! I'm excited to see Cody move into the XC1 class and show his potential and also the potential of the Beta brand."
Cody Barnes's 2025 GNCC Results
Cody J BarnesSterling, IL
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|2
GNCCIronman
|Overall
|October 24, 2025
|Honda
|1
GNCCIronman
|XC2 Pro
|October 24, 2025
|Honda
|1
GNCCThe John Penton
|XC2 Pro
|October 10, 2025
|Honda
|3
GNCCThe John Penton
|Overall
|October 10, 2025
|Honda
|4
GNCCThe Mountaineer
|XC2 Pro
|September 19, 2025
|Honda
|12
GNCCThe Mountaineer
|Overall
|September 19, 2025
|Honda
|2
GNCCBuckwheat 100
|XC2 Pro
|September 5, 2025
|Honda
|5
GNCCBuckwheat 100
|Overall
|September 5, 2025
|Honda
|2
GNCCSnowshoe
|XC2 Pro
|June 20, 2025
|Honda
|6
GNCCSnowshoe
|Overall
|June 20, 2025
|Honda
|3
GNCCMason-Dixon
|XC2 Pro
|May 30, 2025
|Honda
|5
GNCCMason-Dixon
|Overall
|May 30, 2025
|Honda
|3
GNCCHoosier
|XC2 Pro
|May 16, 2025
|Honda
|4
GNCCHoosier
|Overall
|May 16, 2025
|Honda
|2
GNCCPowerline Park
|XC2 Pro
|May 3, 2025
|Honda
|5
GNCCPowerline Park
|Overall
|May 3, 2025
|Honda
|2
GNCCThe Old Gray
|XC2 Pro
|April 11, 2025
|Honda
|5
GNCCThe Old Gray
|Overall
|April 11, 2025
|Honda
|3
GNCCCamp Coker Bullet
|XC2 Pro
|March 29, 2025
|Honda
|6
GNCCCamp Coker Bullet
|Overall
|March 29, 2025
|Honda
|2
GNCCTalladega
|XC2 Pro
|March 8, 2025
|Honda
|5
GNCCTalladega
|Overall
|March 8, 2025
|Honda
|3
GNCCWild Boar
|XC2 Pro
|March 1, 2025
|Honda
|9
GNCCWild Boar
|Overall
|March 1, 2025
|Honda
|9
GNCCBig Buck
|Overall
|February 15, 2025
|Honda
|5
GNCCBig Buck
|XC2 Pro
|February 15, 2025
|Honda