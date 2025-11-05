Results Archive
Cody Barnes Rejoins Beta Racing for 2026 GNCC XC1 Class Debut on Two-Year Deal

November 5, 2025, 7:55am
Cody Barnes Rejoins Beta Racing for 2026 GNCC XC1 Class Debut on Two-Year Deal

November 5, 2025, 7:55am

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Cody Barnes Rejoins Beta Racing for GNCC XC1 Class Debut on Two-Year Deal

Liqui Moly Beta Racing is thrilled to announce the return of off-road standout Cody Barnes to its factory race team. Barnes has signed a two-year agreement and will make his full-time debut in the XC1 Pro class in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series. He will also compete in the Pro1 class at the US Sprint Enduro series, which this year he finished runner-up in the top class.

Barnes, who previously rode for Beta in 2019 and 2020, rejoins the team after a stellar 2025 season in which he finished 3rd overall in the GNCC series, with eleven podiums and two wins in the XC2 Pro class, with a second-place finish in class, only a few points off the win.

"I’m super excited to join the Beta family again!" said Barnes. "I enjoyed working with everyone at Beta when I last rode for them in 2019 and 2020, so when the opportunity came up, it felt right. I believe the program and the bike are a lot better than people think. I’m looking forward to proving the bike is capable of the highest level of off-road racing for the next two years!"

The team is equally enthusiastic about Barnes' return and his move up to the highly competitive XC1 class.

"To have Cody join the team is very exciting!" said Josh Strang, East Coast Race Team Manager. "He finished 3rd overall in the GNCC series this year, and I saw him a lot on the track, as everyone did. I have been racing for years, so to be able to watch and race with Cody each weekend made my choice a lot easier; rather than just looking at the results on paper. He has already had a couple of days on the bike, and I really like what I see! I'm excited to see Cody move into the XC1 class and show his potential and also the potential of the Beta brand."

Cody Barnes's 2025 GNCC Results

Cody J Barnes

Cody J Barnes

Sterling, IL United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
GNCC 
Ironman 		OverallOctober 24, 2025 Honda
1
GNCC 
Ironman 		XC2 ProOctober 24, 2025 Honda
1
GNCC 
The John Penton 		XC2 ProOctober 10, 2025 Honda
3
GNCC 
The John Penton 		OverallOctober 10, 2025 Honda
4
GNCC 
The Mountaineer 		XC2 ProSeptember 19, 2025 Honda
12
GNCC 
The Mountaineer 		OverallSeptember 19, 2025 Honda
2
GNCC 
Buckwheat 100 		XC2 ProSeptember 5, 2025 Honda
5
GNCC 
Buckwheat 100 		OverallSeptember 5, 2025 Honda
2
GNCC 
Snowshoe 		XC2 ProJune 20, 2025 Honda
6
GNCC 
Snowshoe 		OverallJune 20, 2025 Honda
3
GNCC 
Mason-Dixon 		XC2 ProMay 30, 2025 Honda
5
GNCC 
Mason-Dixon 		OverallMay 30, 2025 Honda
3
GNCC 
Hoosier 		XC2 ProMay 16, 2025 Honda
4
GNCC 
Hoosier 		OverallMay 16, 2025 Honda
2
GNCC 
Powerline Park 		XC2 ProMay 3, 2025 Honda
5
GNCC 
Powerline Park 		OverallMay 3, 2025 Honda
2
GNCC 
The Old Gray 		XC2 ProApril 11, 2025 Honda
5
GNCC 
The Old Gray 		OverallApril 11, 2025 Honda
3
GNCC 
Camp Coker Bullet 		XC2 ProMarch 29, 2025 Honda
6
GNCC 
Camp Coker Bullet 		OverallMarch 29, 2025 Honda
2
GNCC 
Talladega 		XC2 ProMarch 8, 2025 Honda
5
GNCC 
Talladega 		OverallMarch 8, 2025 Honda
3
GNCC 
Wild Boar 		XC2 ProMarch 1, 2025 Honda
9
GNCC 
Wild Boar 		OverallMarch 1, 2025 Honda
9
GNCC 
Big Buck 		OverallFebruary 15, 2025 Honda
5
GNCC 
Big Buck 		XC2 ProFebruary 15, 2025 Honda
Full Results
