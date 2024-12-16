Results Archive
2025 Progressive GNCC Racing
Snowshoe: XC2 Pro Results

eMTB Round 5 - FRI
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
June 20, 2025

XC2 Pro Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:10:04.971 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
2 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:17:44.890 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:18:49.997 Landrum, SC United States Honda
4 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:19:39.370 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:20:16.859 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
6 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:21:51.051 Australia Australia KTM
7 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:24:25.198 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
8 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:01:44.099 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
9 Dakoda L Devore Dakoda L Devore 03:14:55.139 Uhrichsville, OH United States Husqvarna
10 Hunter D Bush Hunter D Bush 03:17:27.931 Sciota, PA United States KTM
11 Kenneth Held Kenneth Held 02:45:29.552 Tabernacle, NJ United States Honda
