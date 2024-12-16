2025 Progressive GNCC Racing Snowshoe: XC2 Pro Results eMTB Round 5 - FRI
June 20, 2025
XC2 Pro Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Toth
|03:10:04.971
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|03:17:44.890
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Brody Johnson
|03:18:49.997
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:19:39.370
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Grant Davis
|03:20:16.859
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|6
|Angus Riordan
|03:21:51.051
|Australia
|KTM
|7
|Jhak Walker
|03:24:25.198
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|8
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:01:44.099
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|9
|Dakoda L Devore
|03:14:55.139
|Uhrichsville, OH
|Husqvarna
|10
|Hunter D Bush
|03:17:27.931
|Sciota, PA
|KTM
|11
|Kenneth Held
|02:45:29.552
|Tabernacle, NJ
|Honda