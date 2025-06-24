Drew Adams suffered a broken finger at the High Point National, and the injury will now sideline him for this weekend's fifth round Southwick National. One week after scoring his first top-five moto finish in Colorado, the Tennessee native suffered the finger injury in Pennsylvania during the second moto.

Through four rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Adams sits 16th in the standings with a season-best 11th overall at the opening round. He sits 18th in the 250SMX SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings entering this weekend.