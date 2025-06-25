Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule

Ken Roczen and Simon Längenfelder Among Six Riders for Early Motocross of Nations Team Germany

June 25, 2025, 9:00am
Ken Roczen and Simon Längenfelder Among Six Riders for Early Motocross of Nations Team Germany
Crawfordsville, IN Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

The following press release is from Team Germany:

MXoN Team Germany 2025: Line-Up Announced – Featuring Roczen, Längenfelder & Co.

Six riders named to the extended squad for the Motocross of Nations
Final team selection to be made in the coming weeks
Big names included: Ken Roczen, Simon Längenfelder, and Max Nagl

Frankfurt — Team Germany has officially announced its extended rider line-up for the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the most prestigious MX race of the season, set to take place on October 4–5 at the iconic Ironman Raceway in Indiana, USA. Team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider have selected six riders to form the provisional squad.

Ken Roczen – The icon of German motocross is back in the national team roster. Roczen dominated the individual MXGP-rankings at the 2023 MXoN and previously secured the coveted Chamberlain Trophy in 2012 alongside Max Nagl and Marcus Schiffer. His participation this year will depend on recovery from a recent injury and approvals from his team and sponsors. One thing is clear: if Roczen lines up, it will be a show to remember.

Ken Roczens start depends on several things
Ken Roczens start depends on several things Ralph Marzahn/Seven One Pictures

Simon Längenfelder – The 20-year-old KTM factory rider is currently delivering a world-class season in the MX2 World Championship. Combining speed, technical precision, and consistency he is in the lead of the worldchampionships right now. A key asset in every previous MXoN appearance, Simon is determined to make a statement in the US and prove himself once again among the sport’s elite.

Simon Längenfelder is leading the MX2 worldchampionships right now
Simon Längenfelder is leading the MX2 worldchampionships right now Ralph Marzahn/Seven One Pictures

Max Nagl – A veteran presence in the team. With his extensive experience, leadership qualities, and outstanding speed, Nagl remains a serious contender for the final line-up. Currently leading the ADAC MX Masters, the 37-year-old knows what it takes to perform at the MXoN – both physically and mentally.

Oldie but goldie: Max Nagl can imagine another start at the MXoN
Oldie but goldie: Max Nagl can imagine another start at the MXoN Ralph Marzahn/Seven One Pictures

Tom Koch – The Beta factory rider has become a mainstay in the international MX circuit. In 2025, he brings consistency and global experience to the table – ready to take on the challenge and prove he belongs among the sport’s elite.

Tom Koch is gaining more experience in his first full MXGP season
Tom Koch is gaining more experience in his first full MXGP season Ralph Marzahn/Seven One Pictures

Noah Ludwig – Young, explosive, and technically sharp. Ludwig has made his mark in 2025 by winning one event overall at the ADAC MX Masters and turning heads with several standout MXGP performances. His good starts and versatility, including potential as an MX2 option, makes him a highly valuable asset for the team.

Good starts and high speed: Noah Ludwig could start in all three classes
Good starts and high speed: Noah Ludwig could start in all three classes Ralph Marzahn/Seven One Pictures

Maximilian Spies – “Spicy” brings power, presence, and hunger into the 2025 season. Firmly placed in the top 3 of the ADAC MX Masters and bringing in good results at select MXGP races, he’s clearly ready for the big stage. Spies is aiming not just to be a backup – but to become a defining part of Team Germany’s “Mission Ironman.”

The final selection of the three starting riders – representing MX1, MX2, and Open – will be announced in the coming weeks. Performance, consistency, international experience, and logistical feasibility will all play a key role in the final decision.

Max Spies has shown great results at the MXGP events in 2025
Max Spies has shown great results at the MXGP events in 2025 Ralph Marzahn/Seven One Pictures

Statement from Team Management

“We’re proud of the depth and balance we’ve achieved in the 2025 roster,” say team managers Dornhöfer and Schneider. “Our goal is to send a unified and competitive team to the United States – both athletically and organizationally.”

Benjamin Weih, a seasoned producer and specialist in motorsport brand communication, joins the Team Germany organization as Head of Sponsorship and Commercial Strategy. With years of experience at the intersection of sports, media, and strategic brand leadership, he has been brought on board to professionalize the team’s public presence and partner activation. Under his direction, new sponsors HGT-Greifer and The Coffee Bay have already joined the program, complementing the existing network of partners including Ortema, LS2 Helmets, Werkzeugschleiferei Schneider, and MDS Designs.

Fan Support & Updates

Fans can show their support by purchasing the official MXoN Team Germany t-shirts, now available in the Weber-Werke online shop.

For the latest news, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive updates, follow us on Instagram & Facebook @mxonteamgermany2025 and hashtag #mxonteamgermany . 

