Ken Roczen and Simon Längenfelder Among Six Riders for Early Motocross of Nations Team Germany

The following press release is from Team Germany:

MXoN Team Germany 2025: Line-Up Announced – Featuring Roczen, Längenfelder & Co.

Six riders named to the extended squad for the Motocross of Nations

Final team selection to be made in the coming weeks

Big names included: Ken Roczen, Simon Längenfelder, and Max Nagl

Frankfurt — Team Germany has officially announced its extended rider line-up for the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the most prestigious MX race of the season, set to take place on October 4–5 at the iconic Ironman Raceway in Indiana, USA. Team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider have selected six riders to form the provisional squad.

Ken Roczen – The icon of German motocross is back in the national team roster. Roczen dominated the individual MXGP-rankings at the 2023 MXoN and previously secured the coveted Chamberlain Trophy in 2012 alongside Max Nagl and Marcus Schiffer. His participation this year will depend on recovery from a recent injury and approvals from his team and sponsors. One thing is clear: if Roczen lines up, it will be a show to remember.