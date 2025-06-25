Ken Roczen and Simon Längenfelder Among Six Riders for Early Motocross of Nations Team Germany
The following press release is from Team Germany:
MXoN Team Germany 2025: Line-Up Announced – Featuring Roczen, Längenfelder & Co.
Six riders named to the extended squad for the Motocross of Nations
Final team selection to be made in the coming weeks
Big names included: Ken Roczen, Simon Längenfelder, and Max Nagl
Frankfurt — Team Germany has officially announced its extended rider line-up for the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the most prestigious MX race of the season, set to take place on October 4–5 at the iconic Ironman Raceway in Indiana, USA. Team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider have selected six riders to form the provisional squad.
Ken Roczen – The icon of German motocross is back in the national team roster. Roczen dominated the individual MXGP-rankings at the 2023 MXoN and previously secured the coveted Chamberlain Trophy in 2012 alongside Max Nagl and Marcus Schiffer. His participation this year will depend on recovery from a recent injury and approvals from his team and sponsors. One thing is clear: if Roczen lines up, it will be a show to remember.
Simon Längenfelder – The 20-year-old KTM factory rider is currently delivering a world-class season in the MX2 World Championship. Combining speed, technical precision, and consistency he is in the lead of the worldchampionships right now. A key asset in every previous MXoN appearance, Simon is determined to make a statement in the US and prove himself once again among the sport’s elite.
Max Nagl – A veteran presence in the team. With his extensive experience, leadership qualities, and outstanding speed, Nagl remains a serious contender for the final line-up. Currently leading the ADAC MX Masters, the 37-year-old knows what it takes to perform at the MXoN – both physically and mentally.
Tom Koch – The Beta factory rider has become a mainstay in the international MX circuit. In 2025, he brings consistency and global experience to the table – ready to take on the challenge and prove he belongs among the sport’s elite.
Noah Ludwig – Young, explosive, and technically sharp. Ludwig has made his mark in 2025 by winning one event overall at the ADAC MX Masters and turning heads with several standout MXGP performances. His good starts and versatility, including potential as an MX2 option, makes him a highly valuable asset for the team.
Maximilian Spies – “Spicy” brings power, presence, and hunger into the 2025 season. Firmly placed in the top 3 of the ADAC MX Masters and bringing in good results at select MXGP races, he’s clearly ready for the big stage. Spies is aiming not just to be a backup – but to become a defining part of Team Germany’s “Mission Ironman.”
The final selection of the three starting riders – representing MX1, MX2, and Open – will be announced in the coming weeks. Performance, consistency, international experience, and logistical feasibility will all play a key role in the final decision.
Statement from Team Management
“We’re proud of the depth and balance we’ve achieved in the 2025 roster,” say team managers Dornhöfer and Schneider. “Our goal is to send a unified and competitive team to the United States – both athletically and organizationally.”
Benjamin Weih, a seasoned producer and specialist in motorsport brand communication, joins the Team Germany organization as Head of Sponsorship and Commercial Strategy. With years of experience at the intersection of sports, media, and strategic brand leadership, he has been brought on board to professionalize the team’s public presence and partner activation. Under his direction, new sponsors HGT-Greifer and The Coffee Bay have already joined the program, complementing the existing network of partners including Ortema, LS2 Helmets, Werkzeugschleiferei Schneider, and MDS Designs.
