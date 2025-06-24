Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season fourth round, the Snowshoe GNCC, in West Virgina. XC2 rider Josh Toth (Kawasaki) scored the overall win over his teammate—and boss—Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) as Ben Kelley (KTM) rounded out the overall podium. Toth scored the XC2 win over Cody Barnes (Honda) and Brody Johnson (Honda).

Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) scored the WXC win over Shelby Turner (GasGas) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.

2025 Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 9