Watch: Snowshoe GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos
June 24, 2025, 2:35pm
Main image by Mack Faint
Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season fourth round, the Snowshoe GNCC, in West Virgina. XC2 rider Josh Toth (Kawasaki) scored the overall win over his teammate—and boss—Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) as Ben Kelley (KTM) rounded out the overall podium. Toth scored the XC2 win over Cody Barnes (Honda) and Brody Johnson (Honda).
Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) scored the WXC win over Shelby Turner (GasGas) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).
Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.
2025 Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 9
2025 Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 9
Snowshoe GNCC Results
GNCC
Snowshoe - Overall RaceJune 20, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Toth
|03:10:04.971
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|2
|Steward Baylor
|03:10:07.454
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:12:04.773
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:13:16.459
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|5
|Grant Baylor
|03:17:16.056
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
GNCC
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro RaceJune 20, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Toth
|03:10:04.971
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|03:17:44.890
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Brody Johnson
|03:18:49.997
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:19:39.370
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Grant Davis
|03:20:16.859
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:29:20.074
|Landrum, SC
|GasGas
|2
|James Jenkins
|02:57:46.985
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|3
|Raley L Messer
|03:21:18.833
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Beta
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|03:23:59.959
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|5
|Isaiah L Brown
|03:30:30.494
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
GNCC
Snowshoe - WXC RaceJune 20, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:11:12.559
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Shelby Turner
|02:17:02.570
|Barons
|GasGas
|3
|Danielle Mcdonald
|02:19:50.240
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|4
|Korie Steede
|02:23:05.172
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:25:13.598
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|194
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|187
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|148
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|139
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|136
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|235
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|208
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|200
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|160
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|150
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|229
|2
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|155
|3
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|155
|4
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|145
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|133
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|239
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|214
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|126
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|122