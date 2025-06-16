Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
Drew Adams DNF’s Second Moto at High Point National with Finger Injury

June 16, 2025, 4:25pm
Drew Adams DNF’s Second Moto at High Point National with Finger Injury
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

One week after scoring his first top-five moto finish in Colorado, Drew Adams suffers a finger injury in Pennsylvania. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was in the mix in the first moto before he came through 16th at High Point Raceway. Then he had two crashes in the second moto—the second of which he suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand. His 16-35 finishes scored 21st overall.

The Kawasaki post-race press release said the following:

“A better start in Moto 2 for Adams helped him move into 12th, until a tip-over dropped him back to 16th. He then suffered another tip-over that left him with a fractured index finger on his left hand and forced him to retire early from Moto 2.”

Adams said the following in the release:

“I started off the day really well, qualifying fifth in both sessions. In Moto 1, I had a bad start and I didn’t ride like myself today. I ended up getting 16th in that race. In Moto 2, I had a decent start and was moving forward until I had a little tip-over. I got back up and made up a few positions, then ended up having another tip-over and fractured my index finger on my left hand. I’m going to go back and get that all cleaned up, do some therapy, and hope I’ll be good for Southwick.”

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 14, 2025
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 2 KTM
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 6 Kawasaki
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 5 - 3 Honda
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 4 Kawasaki
6 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 6 - 5 Honda
7 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 3 - 14 Kawasaki
8 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 11 - 9 GasGas
9 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 10 - 10 Yamaha
10 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 14 - 8 Triumph
11 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 8 - 17 Kawasaki
12 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 19 - 7 Triumph
13 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 13 - 13 Yamaha
14 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 12 - 16 Triumph
15 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 9 - 20 Yamaha
16 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 21 - 11 GasGas
17 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 40 - 12 Yamaha
18 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 20 - 15 Yamaha
19 Avery Long Avery Long New London, MN United States 17 - 18 KTM
20 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 15 - 40 KTM
21 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 16 - 35 Kawasaki
22 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 18 - 37 Triumph
23 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States 24 - 19 Honda
24 Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 27 - 21 KTM
25 Reid Taylor Reid Taylor Australia Australia 22 - 22 Yamaha
  • Motocross

    Southwick

     Saturday, June 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 28 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 28 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 28 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Southwick Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Main image by Mitch Kendra

