Drew Adams DNF’s Second Moto at High Point National with Finger Injury
One week after scoring his first top-five moto finish in Colorado, Drew Adams suffers a finger injury in Pennsylvania. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was in the mix in the first moto before he came through 16th at High Point Raceway. Then he had two crashes in the second moto—the second of which he suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand. His 16-35 finishes scored 21st overall.
The Kawasaki post-race press release said the following:
“A better start in Moto 2 for Adams helped him move into 12th, until a tip-over dropped him back to 16th. He then suffered another tip-over that left him with a fractured index finger on his left hand and forced him to retire early from Moto 2.”
Adams said the following in the release:
“I started off the day really well, qualifying fifth in both sessions. In Moto 1, I had a bad start and I didn’t ride like myself today. I ended up getting 16th in that race. In Moto 2, I had a decent start and was moving forward until I had a little tip-over. I got back up and made up a few positions, then ended up having another tip-over and fractured my index finger on my left hand. I’m going to go back and get that all cleaned up, do some therapy, and hope I’ll be good for Southwick.”
High Point - 250June 14, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|4 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 6
|Kawasaki
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|5 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 4
|Kawasaki
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|6 - 5
|Honda
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|3 - 14
|Kawasaki
|8
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|11 - 9
|GasGas
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|10 - 10
|Yamaha
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|14 - 8
|Triumph
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|8 - 17
|Kawasaki
|12
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|19 - 7
|Triumph
|13
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|13 - 13
|Yamaha
|14
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|12 - 16
|Triumph
|15
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|9 - 20
|Yamaha
|16
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|21 - 11
|GasGas
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|40 - 12
|Yamaha
|18
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|20 - 15
|Yamaha
|19
|Avery Long
|New London, MN
|17 - 18
|KTM
|20
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|15 - 40
|KTM
|21
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|16 - 35
|Kawasaki
|22
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|18 - 37
|Triumph
|23
|Gavin Towers
|Venetia, PA
|24 - 19
|Honda
|24
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|27 - 21
|KTM
|25
|Reid Taylor
|Australia
|22 - 22
|Yamaha
Main image by Mitch Kendra