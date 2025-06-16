Drew Adams DNF’s Second Moto at High Point National with Finger Injury

One week after scoring his first top-five moto finish in Colorado, Drew Adams suffers a finger injury in Pennsylvania. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was in the mix in the first moto before he came through 16th at High Point Raceway. Then he had two crashes in the second moto—the second of which he suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand. His 16-35 finishes scored 21st overall.

The Kawasaki post-race press release said the following:

“A better start in Moto 2 for Adams helped him move into 12th, until a tip-over dropped him back to 16th. He then suffered another tip-over that left him with a fractured index finger on his left hand and forced him to retire early from Moto 2.”

Adams said the following in the release: