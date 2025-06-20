Trevor Colip: Stroke From Femur Surgery, and How You Can Help

Road2Recovery has released more detailed information regarding Trevor Colip, who went down in a qualifying crash at Hangtown. This story is shocking, saddening and scary.

We wish Trevor the best in his recovery, and his hopes to return home from California to Indiana. You can help his cause via Road2Recovery.

Road 2 Recovery's press release is below:

Trevor Colip Needs Our Help After Rare Medical Complication

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA – After 19 days and counting in the hospital, still over 2,000 miles from home, Trevor Colip is in need of all of our support.

On May 31, 2025, during the second 250 Group A qualifying session at Round 2 of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship Series, professional motocross rider Trevor Colip was involved in a crash that left him with a broken femur. This crash later opened the door to medical complications that have now changed Trevor's life.

Let’s go back to the day of the accident. After the initial crash the trackside medical team were able to get to Trevor efficiently, transporting him to a nearby hospital to treat a serious but common injury of a broken femur. At arrival at the hospital Trevor was fully alert and responsive. After some time, the hospital proceeded with placing the injured leg into traction with an invasive procedure. This treatment is where his case took an even more serious turn, as Trevor became unresponsive after being placed in traction.

A string of testing was done to determine why Trevor became unresponsive. The results showed that he had multiple strokes leading to brain damage that is visible via MRI, which led to further investigation to determine root cause. Doctors concluded that when Trevor was placed into traction, Bone Marrow containing Fatty Emboli was released into his bloodstream and made its way to his brain. During this time of further investigation, his leg was removed from traction and temporarily stabilized with an external fixator.

From further testing procedures (including TFE and TEE), the Doctors then believed there was a hole in his heart (PFO) that allowed the Fatty Emboli to travel to his brain, triggering the series of strokes leading to the brain damage. It was critically important to repair the leak path before doing further work on the femur in order to mitigate the risk of causing further damage to his brain, so heart surgery was scheduled.

However, upon later performing surgery to repair the heart, they couldn't confirm the hole and then instead believed there to be a leak path within the lungs (PAVM). After going in for another surgery to now find and close the holes in his lungs, Doctors unfortunately came up short again in identifying a confirmed path that the Fatty Emboli could travel. Again, testing (TFE) was performed which confirmed a leak path still existed, but could not be found. It is currently believed to be within the lungs but too small to be found with current technology.

Trevor has now had multiple surgeries to treat everything from the broken femur to the believed holes in his heart and lungs. All of these surgeries and missed diagnoses mean that the path that is allowing the very dangerous Fatty Emboli to travel to Trevor’s brain has not yet been identified in order to repair them. This made the surgery needed to permanently repair his femur very dangerous. His team of Doctors decided the best course of action would be to place a plate and screws instead of the traditional rod because they believed it came with lower risk to the brain. On 6/14 Trevor underwent this surgery and his femur is now healing.

As of now, Trevor's full condition is still unknown. What we do know from all the procedures and testing is that there is a leak path to the brain that is bypassing his body's normal filtering. Trevor has been alert and responsive since his most recent surgery but in immense pain. His full neurological condition remains unknown due to so many contributing factors such as meds coming into play.

Trevor's road to recovery the last few weeks has been extremely unique. His family, although being away from work to be with their son across the country the past 19 days, has waited to ask the community for help until they truly felt they needed to. The goal to get Trevor home to Indiana is a big one. The medical flight needed is estimated around a minimum of $65,000. The intense Physical, Occupational, and Neurological Therapy needed to treat his brain damage is estimated at $60,000. They are asking for donations that will go directly to these two costs.

With the next steps and exact timeline being uncertain, Trevor’s family is appreciative of everyone's love and support.

CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT TREVOR COLIP