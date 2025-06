Main image by Mack Faint

Tune into the Snowshoe GNCC, round nine of the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season.

The Snowshoe GNCC will have today’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew, for free. Tune in to watch as riders navigate the tricky, rocky course.