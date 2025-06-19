Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Schedule

New PulpMX Gives Back Program Raises Over $13,000 for Jerry Robin

June 19, 2025, 1:05pm
The following press release is from PulpMX:

The new PulpMX Gives Back, a 501C non-profit started to help raise money for injured riders, is stoked to announce the first recipient of some cash. Privateer hero Jerry Robin was injured badly in a crash during the SX season, and our first campaign was to raise $7,700 (his racing #) for Jerry and if we got that amount, Kyle Chisholm was going to race the PulpMX LCQ Challenge with Jerry’s name and number on his RM-Z450.

Well, thanks to you people, not only did we get the $7,700 needed, but we raised just over $13,000 for Robin to help with his recovery!

The latest fund-raising effort from PulpMX Gives Back is a chance to win a 2025 Yamaha YZ450F, which we’ll draw for at the end of the SMX season. One hundred percent of the money will go to injured riders. Get a ticket now and stay tuned for more experiences you can bid on to help riders who have fallen. https://pulpmxgivesback.com/ for more info.

New stories have been posted