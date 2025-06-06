Adjustments have been to the layout at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. A second hill up near the Thunder Valley sign and a different section after the finish line (no more straight away behind the start straight) are the biggest changes.

What do the track changes for the Thunder Valley National look like? Take a lap around Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, ahead of this weekend's third round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

On Saturday, the 450 Class will race first this weekend and all four motos can be seen live on Peacock. Also, both the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto will be live on NBC—just those two motos.