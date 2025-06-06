Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Full Schedule

What Do the Track Changes for Thunder Valley National Look Like?

June 6, 2025, 1:00pm

Adjustments have been to the layout at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. A second hill up near the Thunder Valley sign and a different section after the finish line (no more straight away behind the start straight) are the biggest changes. 

What do the track changes for the Thunder Valley National look like? Take a lap around Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, ahead of this weekend's third round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 

On Saturday, the 450 Class will race first this weekend and all four motos can be seen live on Peacock. Also, both the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto will be live on NBC—just those two motos.

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     WMX Round
    Saturday, June 7
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 7 - 12:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 7 - 12:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • All 4 Motos (450 First This Weekend) 
      Live
      June 7 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 7 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • First 250 Moto and Second 450 Moto 
      Live
      June 8 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
