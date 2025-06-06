Today, the third round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship was set to race at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Colorado. All six rounds of the WMX season will be on a Friday at the Pro Motocross event (full schedule below), but this will be the last round for the next few months.

Unfortunately, weather has canceled all on-track activities today. The WMX race has been moved to tomorrow (Saturday) and there will be one practice session and one moto, although the time has yet to be determined. Stay tuned for more updates when they are available.

For more information on the WMX Championship go to RaceWMX.com.