Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season eighth round, the Mason-Dixon GNCC on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line. XC2 rider Grant Davis (KTM) took the overall win AND over series points lead as Ben Kelley (KTM) and Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium.

Davis claimed the XC2 win over Angus Riordan (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Honda) as Korie Steede (Husqvarna) scored the WXC overall win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).

Video Highlights

2025 Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 8