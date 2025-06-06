Watch: Mason-Dixon GNCC Bike PM Race Raw Recap and Video Highlights
June 6, 2025, 12:00pm
Main image by Mack Faint
Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season eighth round, the Mason-Dixon GNCC on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line. XC2 rider Grant Davis (KTM) took the overall win AND over series points lead as Ben Kelley (KTM) and Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium.
Davis claimed the XC2 win over Angus Riordan (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Honda) as Korie Steede (Husqvarna) scored the WXC overall win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).
Video Highlights
2025 Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 8
2025 Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 8
2025 Between The Arrows - Bikes | Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC | Round 8
Mason-Dixon GNCC Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceMay 30, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:44:01.259
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Ben Kelley
|02:44:12.719
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Steward Baylor
|02:44:55.530
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Angus Riordan
|02:46:17.371
|Australia
|KTM
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:46:29.230
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro RaceMay 30, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:44:01.259
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:46:17.371
|Australia
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|02:46:29.230
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Josh Toth
|02:47:24.858
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|5
|Brody Johnson
|02:48:07.037
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|James Jenkins
|03:03:11.976
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|2
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:05:23.171
|Landrum, SC
|GasGas
|3
|Jayson T Crawford
|02:43:13.380
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|4
|Robert Weiss
|02:44:51.817
|Woodland, NJ
|Husqvarna
|5
|James D Simpson
|03:13:23.619
|Wilmington, NC
|Yamaha
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceMay 30, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:52:31.420
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:52:36.979
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|3
|Danielle Mcdonald
|01:56:13.759
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby Turner
|01:58:03.334
|Barons
|GasGas
|5
|Ava Silvestri
|02:09:16.799
|Redwood City, CA
|GasGas
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|177
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|173
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|140
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|219
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|175
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|132
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|130
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|204
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|137
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|134
|4
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|124
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|118
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|209
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|196
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|109