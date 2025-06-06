Results Archive
Watch: Mason-Dixon GNCC Bike PM Race Raw Recap and Video Highlights

June 6, 2025, 12:00pm
Watch: Mason-Dixon GNCC Bike PM Race Raw Recap and Video Highlights

Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season eighth round, the Mason-Dixon GNCC on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line. XC2 rider Grant Davis (KTM) took the overall win AND over series points lead as Ben Kelley (KTM) and Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. 

Davis claimed the XC2 win over Angus Riordan (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Honda) as Korie Steede (Husqvarna) scored the WXC overall win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).

Video Highlights

2025 Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 8

2025 Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 8

2025 Between The Arrows - Bikes | Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC | Round 8

Mason-Dixon GNCC Results

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:44:01.259 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:44:12.719 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:44:55.530 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:46:17.371 Australia Australia KTM
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:46:29.230 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:44:01.259 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:46:17.371 Australia Australia KTM
3 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:46:29.230 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:47:24.858 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:48:07.037 Landrum, SC United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:03:11.976 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
2 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:05:23.171 Landrum, SC United States GasGas
3 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 02:43:13.380 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
4 Robert Weiss Robert Weiss 02:44:51.817 Woodland, NJ United States Husqvarna
5 James D Simpson James D Simpson 03:13:23.619 Wilmington, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:52:31.420 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:52:36.979 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
3 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 01:56:13.759 Parkes Yamaha
4 Shelby Turner Shelby Turner 01:58:03.334 Barons GasGas
5 Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri 02:09:16.799 Redwood City, CA United States GasGas
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 177
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 173
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 140
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 114
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 219
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 175
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 132
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 130
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 204
2Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 137
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 134
4Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 124
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 118
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 209
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 196
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
5Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 109
Full Standings
