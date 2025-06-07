Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Latvia
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
Weege Show: Privateer Hero Lance Kobusch's Story and More from Thunder Valley

June 7, 2025, 12:00am

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from Thunder Valley for Pro Motocross in Colorado, talking to last week's privateer hero Lance Kobusch, as well as Garrett Marchbanks, Drew Adams, Ty Masterpool, Kayden Minear, Haiden Deegan, Charli Cannon, Jordan Jarvis and more.

