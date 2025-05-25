Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Full Schedule

Fox Raceway National Post-Race Press Conference

May 25, 2025, 10:45am

And just like that, the first round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), the 2024 250 Class Champion, took both moto wins to start the season with a 1-1 day as Jo Shimoda (Honda) finished 2-2 for second overall and Tom Vialle (KTM) finished 4-3 for third overall.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) won the overall with 1-1 finishes of his own as Eli Tomac (Yamaha) finished 4-2 for second overall and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) finished 3-4 for third overall.

Hear from the top three riders in both classes via the post-race press conference.

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 6 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted