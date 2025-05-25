And just like that, the first round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), the 2024 250 Class Champion, took both moto wins to start the season with a 1-1 day as Jo Shimoda (Honda) finished 2-2 for second overall and Tom Vialle (KTM) finished 4-3 for third overall.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) won the overall with 1-1 finishes of his own as Eli Tomac (Yamaha) finished 4-2 for second overall and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) finished 3-4 for third overall.

Hear from the top three riders in both classes via the post-race press conference.