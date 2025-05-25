Fox Raceway National Post-Race Press Conference
May 25, 2025, 10:45am
And just like that, the first round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), the 2024 250 Class Champion, took both moto wins to start the season with a 1-1 day as Jo Shimoda (Honda) finished 2-2 for second overall and Tom Vialle (KTM) finished 4-3 for third overall.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) won the overall with 1-1 finishes of his own as Eli Tomac (Yamaha) finished 4-2 for second overall and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) finished 3-4 for third overall.
Hear from the top three riders in both classes via the post-race press conference.
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250May 24, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|4 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|3 - 6
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|5 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450May 24, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|3 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F