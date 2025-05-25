We thought the season opener would provide answers for the questions we’ve been bench racing about for the past several weeks, but all it did was flood the conversation with a host of new questions. Eager to gain some insight on an eye-opening weekend of racing, we bundled up our questions and shipped them off to former pro and NBC Reporter, Jason Thomas.

The track got gnarly, but for the national, it actually seemed like it held together pretty well. Is that an accurate view? If so, what was it about the conditions, and the prep, that made it hold up well?

This track is always brutal. It’s not the roughest national but it’s so tricky and makes riders incredibly uncomfortable. The deteriorating traction puts riders in a position where they have to push on conditions that demand caution. I mentioned to AP7 [Aaron Plessinger] after the race how impressed I am by their ability to push the edge on a track that treacherous. He basically echoed the sentiment that it’s not much fun to take risks out there. So, basically, I would argue that it held up super well. This series is incredibly demanding and different tracks and terrains make it better, but all the same, I would be terrified of going fast on that track.

The wind kicked up at times. Did that have an effect on the way the track developed?

The wind wasn’t too bad most of the day, just a few gusts here and there. It likely caused it to dry the track out but I would argue the abundant sunshine did the most damage to the soil. Endless sunshine for days leading up to the event coupled with a steady breeze makes it nearly impossible to keep moisture in the dirt. The track crew was watering nonstop and that still wasn’t enough for some sections.