Dominance on Display at the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Season Opener

The first race of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicked off over the weekend at the Pala Casino Fox Raceway National, and the fans were treated with some great racing in both classes. Let's jump right into Saturday Night Live for a look at what went down at the season opener.
Chance Hymas got the first moto of the year going with a holeshot, but lost the lead briefly to Ty Masterpool, who railed a berm and launched by Hymas on the first lap. Hymas maintained composure though and was able to navigate back into the lead rather quickly.
Haiden Deegan didn't get a good start and was in the midst of working his way forward, although he was showing remarkable patience early. Then, about ten minutes into the moto, Deegan flipped the switch and went around Masterpool and started closing on Beaumer, who was a couple seconds back of Hymas. There was potential developing for a wild battle for the lead but it didn't happen because Hymas made a mistake after the finish line jump and went down all on his own. Beaumer then had the lead, but he lost traction on an uphill section, which allowed Deegan to motor by and take the lead and win the moto.
In the second moto Vialle led early but Beaumer took over the lead almost right away. Deegan had gotten a better start in this moto and was third, and even though he had Jo Shimoda all over him he didn’t seem too concerned with forcing moves early. Deegan started picking things up about ten minutes into it though and went around Vialle, and then Beaumer, who would lose another spot to Shimoda, who would go on for second.
Levi Kitchen didn’t have the moto he was hoping for. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider had a mechanical problem with his bike and wasn’t able to finish the moto.
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250May 24, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|4 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|3 - 6
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|5 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|50
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|44
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|38
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|36
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|35
In the 450s Jett Lawrence put to rest any doubt on whether or not he was ready to race at the highest level following a torn ACL in supercross. Lawrence dominated the first 450 moto, wire to wire after bouncing off his brother, Hunter, in the first turn. Justin Cooper rode to a strong second.
Chase Sexton, who ran fourth early, ditched his goggles after getting dirt inside them early in the first moto. He ended up going down hard right after the finish line jump. He was slow to get up and wasn't able to rejoin the moto. He'd also miss the second moto.
Eli Tomac got a not-so-great start in the first moto and had to come from around tenth or so. He made up ground quickly, but once he got around RJ Hampshire for fourth, his forward momentum decreased. He closed on Hunter Lawrence late in the moto but wasn’t able to get close enough to make a move.
Cooper Webb’s bike started smoking pretty heavily around the halfway point, forcing Webb to nurse his machine. Even so, it didn't last and expired before the checkers flew, relegating Webb to 37th.
Hunter Lawrence holeshot the second 450 moto but his brother, Jett, quickly took over the lead. Tomac would follow suit shortly after and immediately went after Jett Lawrence. The two would battle hard for most of the moto, with each excelling in different sections. Tomac pressured Lawrence for most of the moto, but wasn't able to make a move on him. Afterward Lawrence was overcome with emotion and after celebrating, tears started pouring from his eyes.
Behind the lead duo there was a great battle between Hunter Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger. Plessinger stuck with Lawrence the whole race but just couldn’t make a move. Finally, with the race nearly done, Lawrence made a mistake and went off the track, handing third to Plessinger.
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450May 24, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|3 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|50
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|40
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|38
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|37
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|36