MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Sacha Coenen
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Dominance on Display at the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Season Opener

May 25, 2025, 1:05am

The first race of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicked off over the weekend at the Pala Casino Fox Raceway National, and the fans were treated with some great racing in both classes. Let's jump right into Saturday Night Live for a look at what went down at the season opener.

Chance Hymas got the first moto of the year going with a holeshot, but lost the lead briefly to Ty Masterpool, who railed a berm and launched by Hymas on the first lap. Hymas maintained composure though and was able to navigate back into the lead rather quickly.

Chance Hymas led the first six laps of the first 250 moto before making a mistake and crashing.
Chance Hymas led the first six laps of the first 250 moto before making a mistake and crashing. Align Media

Haiden Deegan didn't get a good start and was in the midst of working his way forward, although he was showing remarkable patience early. Then, about ten minutes into the moto, Deegan flipped the switch and went around Masterpool and started closing on Beaumer, who was a couple seconds back of Hymas. There was potential developing for a wild battle for the lead but it didn't happen because  Hymas made a mistake after the finish line jump and went down all on his own. Beaumer then had the lead, but he lost traction on an uphill section, which allowed Deegan to motor by and take the lead and win the moto.

Julien Beaumer and Tom Vialle led early in the second 250 moto.
Julien Beaumer and Tom Vialle led early in the second 250 moto. Align Media

In the second moto Vialle led early but Beaumer took over the lead almost right away. Deegan had gotten a better start in this moto and was third, and even though he had Jo Shimoda all over him he didn’t seem too concerned with forcing moves early. Deegan started picking things up about ten minutes into it though and went around Vialle, and then Beaumer, who would lose another spot to Shimoda, who would go on for second.

Tom Vialle rounded out the podium at Fox Raceway behind Haiden Deegan and Joe Shimoda.
Tom Vialle rounded out the podium at Fox Raceway behind Haiden Deegan and Joe Shimoda. Align Media

Levi Kitchen didn’t have the moto he was hoping for. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider had a mechanical problem with his bike and wasn’t able to finish the moto.

Jeremy Martin went 20-20 for 21st overall in his return to Pro Motocross.
Jeremy Martin went 20-20 for 21st overall in his return to Pro Motocross. Align Media
Haiden Deegan was flawless at Fox Raceway.
Haiden Deegan was flawless at Fox Raceway. Align Media
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 6 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 50
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 44
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 38
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 36
5Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 35
In the 450s Jett Lawrence put to rest any doubt on whether or not he was ready to race at the highest level following a torn ACL in supercross. Lawrence dominated the first 450 moto, wire to wire after bouncing off his brother, Hunter, in the first turn. Justin Cooper rode to a strong second.

Hunter and Jett Lawrence had a sketchy moment when they bounced off each other on the start of the first 450 moto.
Hunter and Jett Lawrence had a sketchy moment when they bounced off each other on the start of the first 450 moto. Align Media
Justin Cooper put in a great ride to take second in the first 450 moto.
Justin Cooper put in a great ride to take second in the first 450 moto. Align Media

Chase Sexton, who ran fourth early, ditched his goggles after getting dirt inside them early in the first moto. He ended up going down hard right after the finish line jump. He was slow to get up and wasn't able to rejoin the moto. He'd also miss the second moto.

Eli Tomac got a not-so-great start in the first moto and had to come from around tenth or so. He made up ground quickly, but once he got around RJ Hampshire for fourth, his forward momentum decreased. He closed on Hunter Lawrence late in the moto but wasn’t able to get close enough to make a move. 

RJ Hampshire went 6-12 for ninth overall in his debut ride in the 450 Class.
RJ Hampshire went 6-12 for ninth overall in his debut ride in the 450 Class. Align Media

Cooper Webb’s bike started smoking pretty heavily around the halfway point, forcing Webb to nurse his machine. Even so, it didn't last and expired before the checkers flew, relegating Webb to 37th.

Hunter Lawrence holeshot the second 450 moto but his brother, Jett, quickly took over the lead. Tomac would follow suit shortly after and immediately went after Jett Lawrence. The two would battle hard for most of the moto, with each excelling in different sections. Tomac pressured Lawrence for most of the moto, but wasn't able to make a move on him. Afterward Lawrence was overcome with emotion and after celebrating, tears started pouring from his eyes.

Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence put on a fantastic show in the second 450 moto.
Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence put on a fantastic show in the second 450 moto. Align Media

Behind the lead duo there was a great battle between Hunter Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger. Plessinger stuck with Lawrence the whole race but just couldn’t make a move. Finally, with the race nearly done, Lawrence made a mistake and went off the track, handing third to Plessinger.

Jorge Prado went 7-6 for sixth overall in his first crack at AMA Pro Motocross.
Jorge Prado went 7-6 for sixth overall in his first crack at AMA Pro Motocross. Align Media
Jett Lawrence was overcome with emotion after going 1-1 at the season opener.
Jett Lawrence was overcome with emotion after going 1-1 at the season opener. Align Media
Despite coming up on the losing end of a fierce battle with Jett Lawrence in the second moto, Tomac was all smiles afterward.
Despite coming up on the losing end of a fierce battle with Jett Lawrence in the second moto, Tomac was all smiles afterward. Align Media
This isn't the last time we'll see these three on the podium this summer.
This isn't the last time we'll see these three on the podium this summer. Align Media
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 50
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 40
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 38
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 37
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 36
