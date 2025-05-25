Dominance on Display at the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Season Opener

The first race of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicked off over the weekend at the Pala Casino Fox Raceway National, and the fans were treated with some great racing in both classes. Let's jump right into Saturday Night Live for a look at what went down at the season opener.

Chance Hymas got the first moto of the year going with a holeshot, but lost the lead briefly to Ty Masterpool, who railed a berm and launched by Hymas on the first lap. Hymas maintained composure though and was able to navigate back into the lead rather quickly.