While PulpMX’s Steve Matthes had his Yamaha LCQ Challenge race over the weekend and the dust has finally settled on who won (Kevin Moranz), it's not too late to enter the raffle. Today is the last day to enter the 2025 Yamaha YZ450F giveaway, where 100 percent of the funds goes to privateer races. Don't worry, if you don't win the brand-new YZ450F you can still win lots of other prizes.

This is the seventh year Matthes has teamed up with Yamaha to do this giveaway.

Tickets are just $30 each and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualified for the Yamaha LCQ Challenge race that took place on Friday ahead of the Denver Supercross.

Drawing to be held on the PulpMX Show on Monday, May 12th. Winner will be contacted via email.

Enter now before it’s too late!

PulpMX 2025 YZ450F Raffle