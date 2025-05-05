Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

Last Day to Enter: 2025 Yamaha YZ450F Raffle, All Money Goes to Privateers

May 5, 2025, 2:45pm
While PulpMX’s Steve Matthes had his Yamaha LCQ Challenge race over the weekend and the dust has finally settled on who won (Kevin Moranz), it's not too late to enter the raffle. Today is the last day to enter the 2025 Yamaha YZ450F giveaway, where 100 percent of the funds goes to privateer races. Don't worry, if you don't win the brand-new YZ450F you can still win lots of other prizes.

This is the seventh year Matthes has teamed up with Yamaha to do this giveaway.

Tickets are just $30 each and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualified for the Yamaha LCQ Challenge race that took place on Friday ahead of the Denver Supercross.

Drawing to be held on the PulpMX Show on Monday, May 12th. Winner will be contacted via email.

Enter now before it’s too late!

PulpMX 2025 YZ450F Raffle

