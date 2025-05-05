Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Smith, Pettis, Nicoletti, Brauer, Vurbmoto on Pulpmx Show Tonight

May 5, 2025, 12:20pm
Smith, Pettis, Nicoletti, Brauer, Vurbmoto on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The penultimate round of SX was in Denver and lots to talk about tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will be joined in-studio by the Vurbmoto crew of Wes Williams and Brent Stallo to talk about Denver, the 4th annual Pulpmx Yamaha LCQ Challenge that they produced and more.

We’ll also do the draw on the show for all the raffle prizes including the 2025 Yamaha YZ450F! 

Triumph’s Jordon Smith has had a good year including collecting the OEM’s first win and a fourth in Denver as well. We’ll talk to Jordon about his race, the series in general and his outlook on the MX season.

Jess Pettis has switched brands for his 2025 Canadian national title run so we’ll talk to Jess about his MX101 Yamaha, thoughts on the series, on Mr Nicoletti coming back up, his run at SX and more.

Our guy Phil Nicoletti was in Denver taking it all in, we’ll chat with Phillip on what he saw out there, the 250SX East battle in SLC and more.

We’ll have Kellen Brauer on tonight to review his work on the Pulpmx LCQ Challenge live stream, the ins and outs of that and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857). 

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well. 

