While Jett Lawrence is sidelined for the moment with a knee injury suffered at the February Glendale SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the two-time 450SMX World Champion is still making headlines—in a good way.

Last night, the Australian native attended the Costume Institute Benefit (Met Gala for short), a fashion event filled with top celebrities, musical artists, and athletes. The event is held annually the first Monday in May and attracts a lot of attention for the outfits attendees wear.

Lawrence joined names like Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton; NFL players Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, and Joe Burrow; retired NBA player Dwayne Wade; Olympic gymnast Simone Biles; tennis legend Serena Williams; track and field Olympic athlete Noah Lyles; WNBA player Breanna Stewart; and many more, on top of the A-list of celebrities. While this might be your cup of tea, the event draws millions of views worldwide. This is a big deal for the SuperMotocross paddock.

View the full list Today posted, where Lawrence’s name appears in a long list of attendees.

CONVRG Media was there to capture images and videos of the Honda HRC Progressive rider, who becomes the first SMX rider to attend the event.