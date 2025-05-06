Jett Lawrence Attends Met Gala Fashion Event in New York
While Jett Lawrence is sidelined for the moment with a knee injury suffered at the February Glendale SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the two-time 450SMX World Champion is still making headlines—in a good way.
Last night, the Australian native attended the Costume Institute Benefit (Met Gala for short), a fashion event filled with top celebrities, musical artists, and athletes. The event is held annually the first Monday in May and attracts a lot of attention for the outfits attendees wear.
Lawrence joined names like Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton; NFL players Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, and Joe Burrow; retired NBA player Dwayne Wade; Olympic gymnast Simone Biles; tennis legend Serena Williams; track and field Olympic athlete Noah Lyles; WNBA player Breanna Stewart; and many more, on top of the A-list of celebrities. While this might be your cup of tea, the event draws millions of views worldwide. This is a big deal for the SuperMotocross paddock.
View the full list Today posted, where Lawrence’s name appears in a long list of attendees.
CONVRG Media was there to capture images and videos of the Honda HRC Progressive rider, who becomes the first SMX rider to attend the event.
📍 The Met Gala 2025— SuperMotocross (@supermotocross) May 4, 2025
We’re onsite with Jett Lawrence as he prepares for this special night tomorrow 🏙️#SMX pic.twitter.com/68SNeib4qV
Different kind of pre-race nerves for Jett last night 😂🙌 #SMX #MetGala pic.twitter.com/o3kocqyQLf— SuperMotocross (@supermotocross) May 6, 2025
Main image courtesy of Wasserman