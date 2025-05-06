Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Jett Lawrence Attends Met Gala Fashion Event in New York

May 6, 2025, 10:50am
While Jett Lawrence is sidelined for the moment with a knee injury suffered at the February Glendale SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the two-time 450SMX World Champion is still making headlines—in a good way.

Last night, the Australian native attended the Costume Institute Benefit (Met Gala for short), a fashion event filled with top celebrities, musical artists, and athletes. The event is held annually the first Monday in May and attracts a lot of attention for the outfits attendees wear.

Lawrence joined names like Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton; NFL players Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, and Joe Burrow; retired NBA player Dwayne Wade; Olympic gymnast Simone Biles; tennis legend Serena Williams; track and field Olympic athlete Noah Lyles; WNBA player Breanna Stewart; and many more, on top of the A-list of celebrities. While this might be your cup of tea, the event draws millions of views worldwide. This is a big deal for the SuperMotocross paddock.

View the full list Today posted, where Lawrence’s name appears in a long list of attendees.

CONVRG Media was there to capture images and videos of the Honda HRC Progressive rider, who becomes the first SMX rider to attend the event.

Main image courtesy of Wasserman

