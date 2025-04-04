Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Foxborough SX Press Day Interviews featuring Schwartz and Linville, Townsend, Fedortsov, Malinoski, and Buccheri

April 4, 2025, 5:30pm

Gillette Stadium will host round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. unfortunately, press day riding was cancelled due to weather earlier this week as the SMX Track Crew covered the build to preserve it for race day. We will see an updated race day schedule, similar to the Seattle SX last weekend.

Check out some press day interviews with Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM team owner Max Schwartz and rider Gage Linville with their awesome New England Patriots setup and SMX Next – Supercross amateurs Grayson Townsend, Alex Fedortsov, Ryder Malinoski, and New England native Russell Buccheri.

Hosts: Mitch Kendra
Film/Edit: Tom Journet 

