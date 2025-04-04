Welcome to another Friday, another Racerhead and another round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross that is threatened by weather. The series is near Boston at Gillette Stadium, which, like Lumen Field in Seattle last weekend, is an open-air venue without a roof. The same week of rainy weather that greeted everyone in Seattle went with the big rigs across the northern highways of the country to Boston. But if we get a rinse-and-repeat of last week’s race, we’re good—really good. The Dirt Wurx track crew and the series’ infielders did an amazing job to turn what everyone (including myself) was expecting to be a mudder into a surprisingly dry track that ended up being as difficult as they come. And two good main events capped the evening with a first-ever win for one young rider and yet another close win for a veteran. All told, we’re going into the 12th round of the series having already had 16 different winners in 22 total races. That’s impressive. If you’re keeping track at home here’s a handy list of those winners, in order: Sexton, Tomac, Jett Lawrence, Stewart, Webb and Roczen in the 450 class; Shimoda, Beaumer, Deegan, Smith, Anstie, Kitchen, Hampshire, Hammaker, Thrasher and Davies in the 250 divisions. And there could be more, as current 250SX East Division points leader Tom Vialle has yet to win, nor has his Red Bull KTM 450 teammate Aaron Plessinger…

The two biggest takeaways from Seattle for me were the fact that Cooper Webb seems to have Chase Sexton’s number when it comes to late-race battles, and Haiden Deegan definitely has Julien Beaumer’s number, or at least his social media because he’s apparently been slipping into his DMs, as the kids say. After some bumping and banging in the main event in which Deegan finished third and Beaumer fourth, their disdain for one another spilled out into the open down on the stadium floor. Deegan wasn’t happy with Beaumer because he posted that now familiar mugshot without blocking out his home address, and Beaumer wasn’t happy because he’s been getting some taunting messages from Haiden. Beaumer grabbed Deegan by the helmet, Deegan did a little slap back, and both ended up in the principal’s office. They were both warned, fined and put on probation for the rest of the season. They have a couple of weeks off now to cool down, and then they will be back in Philly next weekend for the East-West Showdown. Here’s some unsolicited advice for both: Quit worrying about your personal rivalry and start worrying about Cole Davies.

There was also the mysterious absence of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, who pulled out of Seattle citing some kind of family emergency, and then earlier this week his team said that he will miss the rest of supercross due to his own personal health issue. Hopefully it’s not too serious, and we will see him back and 100 percent for the start of AMA Pro Motocross Championship on May 24.