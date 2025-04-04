Birmingham Recap, Foxborough Preview and Entry List: SMX Next - Supercross

This weekend, the fourth and final qualifying race for the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship will take place in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Riders have either one final shot to qualify for the finale or get one more gate drop and gain experience if they are already qualified.

In this Racer X roundtable, our trio of Mitch Kendra, Cody Darr, and Travis Delnicki dig into the Birmingham results, preview the Foxborough round, cover injured riders, and talk about the new faces we are seeing in the program.

Tune into the race live this Saturday night via Peacock.

Foxborough SMX Next – Supercross Entry List