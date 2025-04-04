Results Archive
Foxborough SX and MXGP of Sardegna TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 4, 2025, 9:00am

On Saturday, riders will race the 12th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (and the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship) in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This race will be round 12 for the 450SX Class and round six of the 250SX East Division Championship.

This race will also be the fourth and final qualifying round for the SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship. On Saturday, riders will have one final chance to qualifying for the championship finale coming up April 26 in Pennsylvania. 

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heat races, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Foxborough also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also takes place this weekend. The MXGP paddock is set for the MXGP of Sardegna. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can also watch the second motos live on CBS Sports on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific (MX2) and 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific (MXGP).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Foxborough

     SMX Next - Supercross Qualifying Round
    Saturday, April 5
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 5 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 5 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Foxborough Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)

     WMX and EMX125
    Sunday, April 6
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 5 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 1 
      Live
      April 5 - 8:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 5 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 5 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 6 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 6 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Foxborough, Massachusetts (Eastern time)

Foxborough SX schedule.
Foxborough SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

2025 Souvenir Programs

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Foxborough Supercross

Foxborough Supercross Race Center

Foxborough Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Foxborough - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 5, 2025
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Revised: April 3 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
34 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
39 Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States Honda CRF250R
Full Entry List
Supercross

Foxborough - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 5, 2025
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Revised: April 3 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Sardegna

MXGP of Sardegna Race Center

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Gillette Stadium
Address: 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Foxborough Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • 2025 Foxborough Supercross layout.
    2025 Foxborough Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE
Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2025 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 89
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 86
4Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 78
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 225
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 177
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 984
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 957
3Simon Längenfelder Germany 879
4Liam Everts Belgium 769
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark 710
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado
Spain 996
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 986
3Jeffrey Herlings
The Netherlands 944
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 687
5Romain Febvre France 651
Full Standings
