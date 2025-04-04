On Saturday, riders will race the 12th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (and the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship) in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This race will be round 12 for the 450SX Class and round six of the 250SX East Division Championship.

This race will also be the fourth and final qualifying round for the SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship. On Saturday, riders will have one final chance to qualifying for the championship finale coming up April 26 in Pennsylvania.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heat races, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Foxborough also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also takes place this weekend. The MXGP paddock is set for the MXGP of Sardegna. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can also watch the second motos live on CBS Sports on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific (MX2) and 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific (MXGP).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross