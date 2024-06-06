Bike Breakdown: Christian Craig's Factory Husqvarna
Jared Warrick is Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing mechanic, and he breaks down his 450 race bike with Kris Keefer. You'll hear about Christian's preference for engine performance and how the team delivers that, as well as some of his asks on components and settings.
Film/Edit: Simon Cudby
Kris Keefer and Christian Craig's mechanic Jared Warrick Simon Cudby Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Simon Cudby Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Simon Cudby Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Simon Cudby Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Simon Cudby Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Simon Cudby Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Simon Cudby Christian Craig's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Align Media
ABOUT FLY RACING
Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.