The third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado, at the Toyota Thunder Valley National. Check out the report below for a look at who watch the action from the sidelines.
450 Class
Derek Drake – Back | Out
Drake is dealing with a lingering lower back injury. The team hopes he can return for a few nationals at the end of the season.
Jett Lawrence – Leg | In
Lawrence had a big crash on the first lap at Hangtown and took a hit to his right hip and leg. The footpeg on his motorcycle took a “chunk out of his leg,” but he’s ready to race at Thunder Valley.
Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out
Marchbanks will be back at some point this season following a crash on media day at Fox Raceway before the season opener, which reinjured the thumb he’d hurt during supercross, but it won’t be this weekend.
Phil Nicoletti – Knee | Out
Nicolett went down early in the second moto at Hangtown. He sustained a knee injury, although as of now, the extent of the injury is unclear. He’s out for Thunder Valley.
Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out
Tomac was set to race the 2024 season of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but sustained a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tore some ligaments in Denver. The team is hoping to have him back in time for the final three or four nationals.
Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out
Webb is out with a torn UCL in his thumb. It’s hoped he’ll be back for a few races at the end of the season.
250 Class
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out with a broken femur sustained during supercross. He also recently had knee surgery. There is no timetable on his return.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner had a horrific crash during supercross and is out indefinitely with a broken L3 and L4 and scapula. He also injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker is out due to a shoulder injury sustained while practicing during the week before the season opener. The team doesn’t know when he’ll be back, but it probably won’t be until after High Point.
RJ Hampshire – Wrist | Out
Hampshire will return at some point this season after injuring his wrist on media day before the season opener. As of now, it’s unclear when he’ll be back.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for Thunder Valley after suffering two concussions recently. He’s not expected back soon.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo reinjured a shoulder injury while practicing for Pro Motocross. He’s out for now and it’s unlikely he’ll be back before High Point.
Michael Mosiman - Neck | TBD
Mosiman sustained a neck injury before the season and has yet to race a national. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on his status for Thunder Valley.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
There is no timetable on the return of Robertson, who’s out while he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Nate Thrasher – Collarbone | Out
Thrasher came into Hangtown, unknowingly, with a broken collarbone, sustained while practicing. He’s out for the immediate future.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland dislocated his hip during the supercross season and ended up having a very complicated recovery following surgery. He’s out for the immediate future and the team doesn’t know when he’ll be back.