3 Out of First 4 Motos for Deegan

Deegan has claimed three out of the first four moto wins. Since the 2004 season, a rider that has won three out of the first four motos in the 125/250 Class eight times, and of those eight seasons, the said rider went on to win the title four seasons.

Jett’s Streak Ends at 24

Jett Lawrence's moto win streak ended at 24 straight wins following his crash in the first moto. Jett's 12th overall finish was his first Pro Motocross finish outside the top ten overall in either class since the Loretta Lynn's 2 National in August 2020.

KTM Teammates on Overall Podium

For the first time since the 2023 Thunder Valley National last June, KTM teammates landed on the overall podium together. At the '23 Thunder Valley National, it was Aaron Plessinger (second overall) and Cooper Webb (third overall) who landed on the podium together. Over the weekend, Sexton (first overall) and Plessinger (third overall) landed on the podium together. We believe this was only the third time two KTM riders shared an overall 450 podium together since the Jeffrey Herlings, Marvin Musquin, and Blake Baggett KTM podium sweep at the 2017 season finale.

Last Pro Motocross Events with KTM Teammates on 450 Overall Podium Together