Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Redux: Hangtown Motocross Classic Super Stats

Redux Hangtown Motocross Classic Super Stats

June 5, 2024 5:00pm
by:

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round two completed on Saturday in Northern California. Here's a quick look at some Hangtown Motocross Classic stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

Hangtown Motocross Classic Quick Stats

250

Haiden Deegan’s third career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, has won three out of the first four motos. Also, eighth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Tom Vialle’s fourth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium
Levi Kitchen’s sixth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium

450

Chase Sexton’s seventh 450 Pro Motocross win, his third 1-1 day. Also 23rd career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s second 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
Aaron Plessinger’s eighth career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium

  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Align Media

3 Out of First 4 Motos for Deegan

Deegan has claimed three out of the first four moto wins. Since the 2004 season, a rider that has won three out of the first four motos in the 125/250 Class eight times, and of those eight seasons, the said rider went on to win the title four seasons.

Jett’s Streak Ends at 24

Jett Lawrence's moto win streak ended at 24 straight wins following his crash in the first moto. Jett's 12th overall finish was his first Pro Motocross finish outside the top ten overall in either class since the Loretta Lynn's 2 National in August 2020.

KTM Teammates on Overall Podium

For the first time since the 2023 Thunder Valley National last June, KTM teammates landed on the overall podium together. At the '23 Thunder Valley National, it was Aaron Plessinger (second overall) and Cooper Webb (third overall) who landed on the podium together. Over the weekend, Sexton (first overall) and Plessinger (third overall) landed on the podium together. We believe this was only the third time two KTM riders shared an overall 450 podium together since the Jeffrey Herlings, Marvin Musquin, and Blake Baggett KTM podium sweep at the 2017 season finale.

Last Pro Motocross Events with KTM Teammates on 450 Overall Podium Together

YearRoundEventFirst KTM Rider on PodiumPositionSecond KTM Rider on PodiumPositionThird KTM Rider on PodiumPosition
20242Hangtown Motocross ClassicChase Sexton1stAaron Plessinger3rdNANA
20233Thunder Valley NationalAaron Plesinger2ndCooper Webb3rdNANA
201712Ironman NationalJeffrey Helings1stMarvin Musquin2ndBlake Baggett3rd
Plessinger and Sexton stood on the podium together in NorCal.
Plessinger and Sexton stood on the podium together in NorCal. Align Media

Awards

Hard Charger Award: Chase Sexton | 450 Class moto two: 40th to 1st

Chase Sexton's charge in the second moto was simply incredible. 

Privateer Power Award: Fredrik Noren | 9-10 for ninth overall

Save of the Day

Chase Sexton on the limit in 450 moto two.

Post of the Weekend

We'll just leave this here...

SMX Points Update

Levi Kitchen (250SMX) and Jett Lawrence (450SMX) continue to lead their respective classes after round two of Pro Motocross, round 19 of SMX.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 279 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 265 22
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 253 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 243 18
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 212 17
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 417 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 397 22
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 349 20
4Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States 336 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 296 17
Full Standings

Vlogs

 Haiden Deegan: Winning Hangtown Pro Motocross Round Two

Shane McElrath: ONE OF MY WORST RACE DAYS EVER - SM12 Motocross Vlogs

Derek Kelley: The 450 Class is Gnarly! (Hangtown National 2024 Vlog)

Josh Mosiman: Why I Switched from 350 to 450 (Pro National Comparison) 

