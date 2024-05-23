Results Archive
Justin Cooper Ready for 450 Pro Motocross Debut

May 23, 2024 12:25pm | by:
Justin Cooper Ready for 450 Pro Motocross Debut

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Cooper Ready for Pro Motocross 450 Debut

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper looks to build off his momentum in supercross with a strong start to his 450MX title campaign this weekend in Southern California

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper is geared up to kick off his Pro Motocross premier class debut this weekend in Southern California at the season opener and Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Series at Fox Raceway at Pala on May 25.

A proven championship contender in the 250 class, Cooper looks to battle up front in the premier class aboard his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F. The New Yorker had a strong rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with fastest qualifier honors, holeshots, and a career-best runner-up finish at the season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cooper finished the year sixth in the 450SX Championship and now sets his sights on a top finish in the 450MX Championship.

His teammates, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, are focused on returning to 100% after undergoing surgery to repair their thumb injuries and look forward to their return in the later half of the outdoor season.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager:

“Justin had a great rookie season in Supercross and really hit his stride at the end of the season. We’re looking to keep that momentum rolling into outdoors, where he’s always been strong. The team’s been hard at work, and we can’t wait to get the season started this weekend at Pala.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #32:

“We’re looking to kick the season off strong and build off of our momentum from Supercross. We’ve had a good few weeks back on outdoors, and we’re looking to see what we can do in the 450 class outside!”

