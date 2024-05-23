Mosiman and Robertson Out for Pro Motocross Opener as Star Yamaha Will Field 5 250 Riders

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Press Release - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team Fired Up for Pro Motocross Opener at Pala

Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith, Nate Thrasher, Daxton Bennick, and Nick Romano are eager to kick off the outdoor season this weekend at the Fox Raceway National

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 team is ready to launch their 2024 Pro Motocross 250MX title campaign this weekend with a talented five-rider lineup - Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith, Nate Thrasher, Daxton Bennick, and Nick Romano. The Pro Motocross opening round and Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Series gets underway this Saturday, May 25, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

On the heels of a stellar conclusion to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with the East/West Showdown victory, Deegan looks to carry that momentum into the outdoor season. Despite feeling less than 100% at the beginning of the 250SX East Championship, he finished the year runner-up with three wins and a total of five podiums. The Californian is eager to kick off his sophomore season in Pro Motocross this weekend in front of the home crowd at Fox Raceway and looks to build on his successful debut last year that saw him earn Rookie of the Year honors with three moto wins and two overall wins for fourth in the point standings.

Smith also enjoyed a strong finish to the 2024 Supercross season with a podium finish in Salt Lake City, Utah. The North Carolina rider finished third in the 250SX West Championship, earning a win at the mudder in San Francisco and a total of five podium finishes. After being sidelined with an injury last year early in the Pro Motocross season, the North Carolina rider looks forward to his first full outdoor season with the team and is ready to launch his title run in Southern California.

Thrasher is also eager to launch his Pro Motocross 250MX Championship run. He took home top honors for the team this year with a win at San Diego Supercross and finished a roller-coaster season with a top-five finish in the Western Regional 250 class. The Tennessee rider has his sights set on battling up front in what also marks his first full outdoor season with the team.

Bennick made his pro debut last year at the RedBud National and is eager to kick off his first full season in the pro ranks. After a successful conclusion to his amateur career with the Open Pro Class Championship at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the young rider continued to impress in the final rounds of Pro Motocross. The 2023 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner earned a career-best result with a fourth-place moto finish last year at Budds Creek and also had a strong rookie season in Supercross this year with a podium finish at the opening round of the 250SX East Championship.

Romano is also looking forward to lining up for the outdoor season. The New Yorker made his Pro Motocross debut in 2022 and earned a career-best fourth-place-moto finish in his home state at the Unadilla National. Unfortunately, Romano was sidelined with injuries at the end of 2022 and during 2023, but he had a solid rookie season in Supercross this year and looks to build off of that progress in the outdoor season.

Stilez Robertson and Michael Mosiman are continuing to work on returning to full fitness. An update on their return will follow at a later date.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’ve been putting in the work and are excited to get things going this weekend at Pala. Our guys are hungry for wins and are looking forward to racing outdoors this summer.”

Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #38

“I’m ready for Round 1! It’s my hometown race, so I’m ready to have some fun!”

Jordon Smith – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #31

“I’ve been feeling good riding outdoors, and I’m ready to see where I stack up.”

Nate Thrasher – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #57

“I’m excited to be racing outdoors this summer and ready to give it everything we have.”

Daxton Bennick – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #59

“I’m excited to get this thing rolling and looking forward to the first round.”

Nick Romano – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #511