Super bummer: Eli Tomac is out of this weekend's Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City with a thumb injury he suffered last weekend in Denver. It will also keep him out of at least the early rounds of Pro Motocross. Jason Weigandt reports on that, and meanwhile don't forget Cooper Webb also has a bad thumb, but he likely needs to race this weekend because the math, at least, says he could win this title if something crazy happens to Jett Lawrence.

