So once again, Tomac, as a result of thumb surgery and the healing process that will follow, will be forced to watch the motocross world go on without him.

“Yep, I do have to wait it out now,” he said. “So, I’m getting this fixed on Monday. That’s as soon as they could get me in to fix this thumb issue. I guess the only positive outlook to all of this is it won’t be as long of a recovery as say, my Achilles or my shoulder injuries. I think I’ll be back around the two-month mark. They said that I have to have pins in for six weeks and then they pull it and then basically you just have to let the wound heal. That’s when I can get back to riding. I envision myself back in two months or somewhere along that timeframe and that puts me somewhere in the middle of the motocross season, If I can get a few of those rounds in and then really be strong for the SMX, that would be another successful comeback in my eyes.”

Undaunted and genuinely enthused to get back to racing as soon as possible this summer, Tomac totally realizes that all is certainly not lost.

“Yes. That’s the good thing,” pointed out Tomac. “I’m not out the whole year and I’ve got something to go for, you know? And that’s just trying to get back healthy, and I know I can get back to racing before we round out the year. And it has been a good year. It was solid. Of course, I wanted more, and I wanted to be closer to the championship run, but at the same time, I have to have realistic expectations from what I came back from. I would consider it solid up to this point with a win in there. That was my goal number one in coming back from my Achilles injury and I accomplished that. Yeah, I wanted to be in the points race. I missed that a little bit. I don’t know, I’d rate the season an eight out of ten. Ten out of ten would have obviously meant winning the championship, but I got that one goal of winning the race and was able to make a successful comeback. The Achilles injury was really a horror story, and it can be for most people.”

What did Tomac make of the sensational Jett Lawrence, as well as the other world class racers he faced off against all winter long?