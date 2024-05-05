So he hasn’t been able to barely practice?

He’s been trying to ride one day a week.

So has his speed been suffering as a result?

I don’t think his speed has been suffering at all. His speed has actually gotten better because he’s been working on specific things. And even since the injury you’ve seen him win races and you’ve seen him set pole position. It benefitted him in that he’s tried to change his technique a little bit and he’s gotten better. In the opening laps he’s okay, but it’s just when he gets deep into a race that it becomes a problem.

Has it gotten worse the last few races then? After he was tied with Lawrence?

Definitely when we tied Jett with points, he tried to step it up a little bit and ride a little more because he was in that position. That might have hurt us a little bit. I think that’s kind of what set us back a little bit.

So why wait until tonight to make it public knowledge?

The less you talk about it with people, the intention is, the less you feel it. You try not to talk or think about it, you don’t bring it up, and you just move on. That was his goal and our goal at the same time. But at a certain point you start getting a lot of questions. He’s riding around with his hand maybe off the handlebar, and I told him it was time to let everybody know so we don’t keep getting questions and not being able to answer them.