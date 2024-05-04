Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
There are plenty of storylines and subplots to keep track of today. One of the biggest has got to be the return of Eli Tomac to Empower Field at Mile High, the same place where he ruptured his Achilles tendon one year ago when on the verge of clinching his third 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship. If Tomac could come back and get a win in this stadium tonight it'd make for a fantastic comeback story. The fans love Tomac here too, and if he were to win they'd lose their minds. Tomac recently announced he'd be contesting AMA Pro Motocross this summer too, so there's plenty for Tomac fans to be happy about right now.
In the points lead of course, is Jett Lawrence. Two weeks ago he was tied with Cooper Webb, and now he's back up by twelve. He's even got an outside chance of wrapping the title up tonight. If he wins, and Webb finishes tenth or worse, the title belongs to Lawrence. It's unlikely Webb will finish that far back, but it is a situation worth keeping an eye on.
In the 250 ranks it was all Levi Kitchen until two weeks ago in Nashville, where Kitchen crashed and gave up a ton of points to Hampshire, who won. Hampshire now leads Kitchen by two points, and both are coming into Denver with their sites set squarely on winning. We spoke with both of them yesterday to get their thoughts on the importance of tonight, and you can check it out right here. No matter what happens, whoever leaves with the points lead has a major advantage, and the ability control their own destiny, next week at the finale.
One rider who won't be racing tonight is Benny Bloss, who fractured his arm and collarbone while practicing. For a complete look at who'll miss tonight's racing due to injury, check out our Injury Report.
There was originally supposed to be a sand section on the track, but it's been turned into a small jump section, and the sand seems to be mixed in with the dirt. Speaking of the dirt, it's very difficult to keep it in good condition here. It can get windy here (it was pretty windy yesterday afternoon), which makes keeping moisture in the dirt even more difficult. Hopefully they're able to manage it well, otherwise it'll get dry and slick. Qualifying is set to commence soon, so check back in the near future for a report on who's fast in Denver.