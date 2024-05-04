Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

There are plenty of storylines and subplots to keep track of today. One of the biggest has got to be the return of Eli Tomac to Empower Field at Mile High, the same place where he ruptured his Achilles tendon one year ago when on the verge of clinching his third 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship. If Tomac could come back and get a win in this stadium tonight it'd make for a fantastic comeback story. The fans love Tomac here too, and if he were to win they'd lose their minds. Tomac recently announced he'd be contesting AMA Pro Motocross this summer too, so there's plenty for Tomac fans to be happy about right now.

In the points lead of course, is Jett Lawrence. Two weeks ago he was tied with Cooper Webb, and now he's back up by twelve. He's even got an outside chance of wrapping the title up tonight. If he wins, and Webb finishes tenth or worse, the title belongs to Lawrence. It's unlikely Webb will finish that far back, but it is a situation worth keeping an eye on.