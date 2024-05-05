Up front, of course, was Lawrence, but not the one you'd expect. Hunter Lawrence holeshot the main and led for a bunch of laps before succumbing to pressure from Jett Lawrence.

“Yeah, it’s pretty easy to see obviously I’m not going to race him pretty hard, even though [to win] tonight would have been awesome," Hunter Lawrence said afterward. "This championship’s not about me right now. I’ll have my time next year as well, or maybe even next weekend so. Yeah, just great night overall. Cool to lead some laps. The start was really good, that’s something we’ve been struggling to execute in the main events the past few weekends. So, happy to just put it together.”

“It did cross my mind for most of it, just to kind of stay there [behind him],” said Jett Lawrence on settling for second and not passing his brother. “Then, once it got a little bit closer, I was like, ‘Uh, it would also be nice to get the few extra points just to have that bit of extra cushion for next weekend so it’s not as stressful of a weekend.' No, it was cool to follow him. It felt at home almost, felt like at the Dog Pound [training facility] just kinda of logging laps. But yeah, it definitely crossed my mind quite a few times to stay behind.”