Joey Savatgy to Debut Triumph TF 250-X in AMA Motocross at Fox Raceway Opener

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., welcomes Triumph Motorcycles as the newest manufacturer partner and competitor of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The iconic British marque will embark on its inaugural summer campaign for the 2024 season with a two-rider lineup piloting the brand-new TF 250-X motorcycle under the Triumph Racing banner. The eighth OEM to join the hallowed group of competing manufacturers will see an increased presence at the Nationals through its sponsorship and support of the series.

“Triumph’s entry into the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series has been a significant step in expanding the legacy of our company. We’ve learned a lot through our participation in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and have made tremendous progress in developing the TF 250-X into a contender, which has us eager for the summer that lies ahead in the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Rod Lopusnak, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles America. “The outdoor Nationals are the cornerstone of motocross in America and the opportunity to combine our lineage with Pro Motocross’ rich legacy, not only on the track but also through series partnership, is a perfect way to commemorate our first year of off-road competition. We cannot wait to be immersed in the one-of-a-kind fanfare of these legendary events at the sport’s most renowned venues.”

The 250 Class lineup for Triumph Racing will boast a mix of veteran experience and youthful exuberance. Leading the way will be multi-time race winner Joey Savatgy, who will make his return to the smaller displacement with credentials that make him an instant title threat. Throughout his time in the division, from 2013 to 2018, Savatgy was a perennial contender with seven wins, 14 podiums, and a pair of top-three finishes in the championship. He’ll be accompanied by another former winner in Jalek Swoll, who has been a fixture in the 250 Class since turning pro in 2019 and will contest his landmark fifth full season of competition this summer. Swoll will look to build off the best season of his young career one year ago with an eye on becoming a consistent threat for the podium. The Triumph Racing factory effort will be spearheaded by the highly respected pairing of Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Steve “Scuba” Westfall.

Former Pro Motocross winners Joey Savatgy (17) and Jalek Swoll (33) will comprise the Triumph Racing lineup this summer.