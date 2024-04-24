Live PulpMX/Racer X Show Friday Night Before Denver SX — Get Tickets Now!

We brought back our PulpMX/Racer X Live Shows this year and our first two of 2024, ahead of the Indianapolis and St. Louis Supercross rounds, were a blast! We will have another show ahead of the Denver SX as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and maybe even have a push-up competition! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing.

Friday Night Before Denver Supercross

The Denver Supercross is Saturday, May 4, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, May 3).

General Admission Tickets: $35 (Purchase Below)

When:

Friday, May 3, 2024

Where:

Oriental Theater

Address: 4335 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80212

Times:

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Starts: 7:30 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE Denver SX LIVE SHOW