Andrea Bonacorsi Moves Up to MXGP Class for Remainder of 2024 Season

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Andrea Bonacorsi Moves Up to MXGP for Remainder of 2024

Reigning EMX250 Champion, Andrea Bonacorsi, will step up to the premier class with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team for the remainder of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season, replacing Maxime Renaux who is currently sidelined through injury.

Bonacorsi, alongside Calvin Vlaanderen, will race a YZ450FM in the premier class following his impressive 450cc debut last year, where he finished third in the Open class at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France.

The recently turned 21-year-old Italian steps up to the premier class off the back of his best result in his MX2 debut season last time out in Trentino, where he claimed third place in Race Two. Bonacorsi is now fully focused on testing his new YZ450FM, as he looks forward to making his MXGP debut at the fifth round of the Motocross World Championship in Agueda, Portugal.

Andrea Bonacorsi, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider

“I’m looking forward to moving up to the 450 class. It wasn’t an easy decision after showing that I can run up front in MX2 in Trentino, but I feel like the 450 suits me much better, and my potential is much higher on this bike. My goal will be to learn the bike as quickly as possible and to improve weekend by weekend like I was already doing in my rookie season in MX2. So, for me, the approach will be the same, just in a new class.”

Alexandre Kowalski, Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager