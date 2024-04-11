Elf Fuels and Lubricants Partners as Title Sponsor of Unadilla National

“It’s hard to believe that this season marks our 55th year of motocross racing here at Unadilla,” added Robinson. “The combination of motocross and supercross into the SuperMotocross World Championship is propelling the sport forward in new, exciting ways, while also fueling growth with new fans of the sport flocking to events. Our existing fans, as well as those new fans coming to our event can expect a jam-packed day of racing action, which is usually one of the highlight rounds of the series. We welcome ELF Fuels and Lubricants back to Unadilla in a much more prominent role in 2024 as they ready for a larger push into the U.S. market. Their partnership is crucial to our ability to bring this event to the masses year after year and we hope our fans, as always, will step up and support those that help us make the Unadilla National possible.”

ELF, whose slogan is “A Brand of Passion,” is a multinational company with a storied history in motorsports that spans more than 50 years. That passion has served as the driving force of the brand’s decades of innovation and performance, where success on the racetrack alongside ELF’s many manufacturing partners has provided a foundation for proven consumer products with global notoriety. ELF’s own two-wheel legacy has roots dating back to the early 1970’s, where collaborations with familiar manufacturers like Honda and Yamaha helped the brand leave an indelible mark in road racing. Now, ELF has turned its attention to the off-road discipline and the world’s most prestigious motocross championship, with the same innovation, passion, and commitment that has defined the company from the very beginning.

“We are thrilled to return as a partner of the Unadilla National, this time in a much larger role,” said Mike Beam, Key Accounts Manager for ELF Fuels and Lubricants. “Last year, we began the process of entering the U.S. market with our ELF brand of fuels and lubricants. To get our feet wet, we decided to start with a small event sponsorship for the 2023 Unadilla National and were simply blown away by what we experienced. We knew then that we had to come back in a much larger capacity for 2024, and here we are! Our goal is to use this sponsorship to fuel a much larger push to get recognition for our products, which we feel are the best in the industry.”

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.

Tickets are now available for all 11 rounds and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.