Text/film: SuperMotocross

The SMX Insiders are here to recap the season so far, with a unique Not Top 10 List. Which moments from the season made you stand up yell, cringe a little, and wonder what were they thinking? We put our thoughts into our Not Top 10 list. In the Big Interview, Jason Thomas talks to the talented drone pilots, Daniel Rogerson and Chris Budd, who have changed the way you see SMX on TV. Plus, a look at the Foxborough track map and a preview of round 13.

