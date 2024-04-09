Results Archive
Metal Across America Exhibit Will Be at FanFest at Foxborough and Philadelphia SX

April 9, 2024 4:25pm | by:
The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

ELLENTON, Fla.,/CLIFTON, N.J.– As the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returns to racing this week after the final bye week of the season, an added music attraction will be on display for fans in FanFest at the upcoming rounds in Foxborough and Philadelphia. The Metal Hall of Fame will present the Metal Across America Tour as part of FanFest this Saturday, April 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and then again on Saturday, April 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The Metal Across America Tour transports onlookers back 50 years to the birth of Supercross in 1974, through the eyes of the Metal Hall of Fame. The experience provides viewers with a rare opportunity to see; original album cover artwork from legendary bands, one-of-a-kind exhibits from Iron Maiden, Ronnie James Dio, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple, and Yngwie Malmsteen, among other numerous iconic bands, a Meet & Greet with Metal Hall of Fame Founder/celebrated drummer Pat Gesualdo, the State of the Art Metal Hall of Fame Tour Bus, never seen before photos of major rock stars from the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala, and more! The Metal Hall of Fame sponsored by Metallica Blackened Whiskey, also hosts the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala.

“We are excited to have the Metal Across America tour be a featured part of the Supercross FanFest Experience,” says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. “Both organizations share much of the same fan base. Therefore, we are bringing a lot of the rare memorabilia so fans around the country can see it in person firsthand.”

Earlier this season, Supercross athletes Aaron Plessinger, Josh Hill, Talon Hawkins, Robbie Wageman, and Cade Clason all made special appearances on the Red Carpet at the Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala held at the Delta Marriot Garden Grove in Anaheim, California. Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Mick Mars (Motley Crue), Carlos Cavazo (Quiet Riot) and others were inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 Class.

Red Bull KTM athlete Aaron Plessinger on the Red Carpet at the annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala in Anaheim, California.
Red Bull KTM athlete Aaron Plessinger on the Red Carpet at the annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala in Anaheim, California. Alec Gaut

Inductee Cavazo, and his brother Tony of the rock band Hurricane joined Green Day’s Tre Cool, Jason Bonham of the Jason Bonham Experience, and solo artist Jagger Henry (Bonham), and others at the Monster Energy Supercross event being held a few days later at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California.

Supercross FanFest is part of the Monster Energy Supercross experience and takes place during the day while athletes are qualifying inside the stadium. This week’s FanFest will take place at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Philadelphia’s FanFest will take place two weeks later on Saturday, April 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

A Supercross FanFest ticket must be accompanied by an event ticket. Fans can also recycle an empty can of Monster Energy at one of the FanFest entry points to gain complimentary access. For additional information and to purchase tickets please visit SupercrossLIVE.

Metal Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductee Carlos Cavazo (left) and brother Tony walk the Red Carpet at Monster Energy Supercross’ celebrity event at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California.
Metal Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductee Carlos Cavazo (left) and brother Tony walk the Red Carpet at Monster Energy Supercross’ celebrity event at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. Feld Motor Sports
