GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Watch: Arlington Supercross Video Highlights & Results

February 26, 2024 12:45pm | by:
Watch: Arlington Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the seventh round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the seventh round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

After a crash from Kawasaki's Austin Forkner, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his first ever AMA Supercross 250SX main event win of his career two rounds into his second season. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium.

In the 450SX main event, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the race win after a late crash from race leader Jett Lawrence (Honda). Webb claimed his 23rd career 450SX win as Eli Tomac (Yamaha) recovered from an early mistake on his own and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rode home a third-place finish.

Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Arlington Supercross.

Arlington Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 7 - 250 destacados en español

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 7 - 450 destacados en español

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #7: Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 7 – Arlington

"I Was Ready to Battle" - Haiden Deegan | Arlington SX Post-Race Reaction

Weege Show: Arlington Recap with Brayton and More

Overall Results

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East

February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:23.165 21 Laps 46.010 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:30.278 +7.113 46.135 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:32.810 +9.645 46.345 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:34.207 +11.042 46.106 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:36.020 +12.855 46.208 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 20:52.193 27 Laps 45.474 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 20:55.161 +2.968 45.388 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 20:57.077 +4.884 45.438 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:00.096 +7.903 45.147 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:10.496 +18.303 45.765 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 38
2Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 34
3Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 32
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 32
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 31
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 135
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 132
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 128
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 127
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 122
