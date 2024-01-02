The following press release is from Fox Racing:

Fox Racing Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary In 2024

Honoring the Past and Inventing the Future of Racewear

Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, celebrates its 50th anniversary year paying homage to the brand’s vision of Honor Yesterday, Conquer Today, Invent Tomorrow. The idea will be brought to life throughout 2024 by honoring stories from the past, conquering new product launches and race weekends, and continuing the pursuit of performance innovations that will define the future of racewear. The first installment can be viewed today on www.foxracing.com, through brand social channels globally, and extending through Anaheim 1 and San Francisco Supercross.

The brand’s vision (Honor, Conquer, Invent) is derived from the founding principles established by the Fox family in the early years of the company, including a quote from the founder, Geoff Fox: “Change is the only constant.” In 2024, change comes in the form of the official introduction of the new logo mark, an evolution of the iconic Fox Head logo drawn in 1975. “While the logo has gone through many changes over the years, it’s never lost what it stands for – a family-values-based way of working, technical innovation, and passion for our sports and evolving them,” said Chad Hilton, VP of Brand, who stewarded the change across Fox Racing products and digital channels in 2023.