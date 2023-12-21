Welcome to our annual Monster Energy Preview Shows for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The season will be kicking off in just a couple weeks inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and the competition is expected to be fierce. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas back as the trio prepare you for what to expect out of the upcoming season.

In Episode 2, a trio of double digit main event winners headline the show. First, two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb has moved back over to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing after five successful years with KTM. Can Webb work his magic on the blue machine this time around? Ken Roczen has remained with Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki where he enjoyed a decent amount of success in 2023. Kris Keefer joins the show to discuss why the Suzuki works for Roczen, but also why Webb has an uphill battle joining back with Yamaha. Finally the enigma of Jason Anderson who followed up one of the best years in his career in 2022 with no wins and a sixth place points finish in 2023. Maybe it's just an every other year sort of situation for the Monster Energy Kawasaki man though according to Matthes. Let's dive in to what we expect for these three in 2024.

